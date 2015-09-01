HyperX Launches Streamer Starter Pack for Aspiring Content Creators

HyperX today announced the release of the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack along with increased availability of the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset blackout edition at Best Buy. The Streamer Starter Pack is a convenient bundle that includes the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone and Cloud Core gaming headset with DTS Headphone:X1 Spatial Audio for streamers and influencers looking for quality gear.
The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack includes the SoloCast USB microphone with an easy Plug N Play setup. The microphone utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it ideal for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio, and audio recordings for content creation. The microphone offers a tap-to-mute feature that indicates mute status when the red LED is flashing, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of setups for ease of use.
The Streamer Starter Pack also includes the Cloud Core gaming headset, which features a DTS Headphone:X1 Spatial Audio two-year activation code to provide clear positional audio for a more immersive gaming experience. It also features soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort and utilizes aluminum frame construction for long-lasting durability and stability.
HyperXs Cloud Alpha blackout edition is now also available exclusively at Best Buy. Designed to deliver the ultimate comfort for hours of extended gameplay, Cloud Alpha leverages premium HyperX signature memory foam, an expanded headband with softer, more pliable leatherette, and a durable, lightweight aluminum frame design. The headset features a detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to adjust volume and mute the microphone right on the cable.
The Cloud Core and Cloud Alpha blackout edition headsets offer multi-platform compatibility with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S2, Xbox One2, Xbox One S2, mobile, Nintendo Switch, and other virtual reality systems with 3.5mm ports. The headsets offer players clearer voice quality and excellent sound for enhanced team communication, and both headsets are TeamSpeak and Discord Certified.
Pricing
The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack and Cloud Alpha gaming headset blackout edition are exclusively available now through Best Buys network of retail and online at bestbuy.com for $129.99 and $99.99, respectively.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition
HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone