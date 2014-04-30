HyperX Launches Wireless Cloud II Gaming Headset

Our goal was to build on the legendary comfort and sound DNA of HyperX Cloud headsets to deliver a wireless version of our best-selling Cloud II, said Larry Gonzales, V.P. sales and marketing, HyperX. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Specifications

Part Number: HHSC2X-BA-RD/G



Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz20kHz

Impedance: 60 ohms

Sound pressure level: 104dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: less than or equal to 1%

Weight: 300g

Weight with mic: 309g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5m)



Battery life: 30 hours

Wireless Range: 2.4 GHz Up to 20 meters



Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz-6.8kHz

Sensitivity: -20dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)