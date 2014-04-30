HyperX Launches Wireless Cloud II Gaming Headset

HyperX today announces the release of the new HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset featuring a redefined look, signature HyperX comfort, and 30-hour battery life. Built upon the success of the best-selling and iconic HyperX Cloud gaming headset, the Cloud II Wireless delivers design, comfort, performance, and durability along with a host of new features. The Cloud II Wireless utilizes a durable aluminum frame with an adjustable headband, pliable leatherette, and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort.
The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is designed for immersive in-game audio experiences with its custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound and powerful 53mm drivers delivering rich and clear gaming audio. The wireless headset packs a new gaming-grade wireless headset broadcast at 2.4GHz with up to 20 metres of range and offers up to 30 hours of battery life. The Cloud II Wireless includes a noise-canceling detachable microphone that reduces background noise and the effects of plosive sound for improved in-game and video conferencing chat. The microphone's flexible design allows the user to position the microphone to their preference. It also features a LED microphone mute status and a built-in mic monitor.
Our goal was to build on the legendary comfort and sound DNA of HyperX Cloud headsets to deliver a wireless version of our best-selling Cloud II, said Larry Gonzales, V.P. sales and marketing, HyperX. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless Specifications
Part Number: HHSC2X-BA-RD/G
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 15Hz20kHz
Impedance: 60 ohms
Sound pressure level: 104dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
T.H.D.: less than or equal to 1%
Weight: 300g
Weight with mic: 309g
Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5m)
Battery life: 30 hours
Wireless Range: 2.4 GHz Up to 20 meters
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 50Hz-6.8kHz
Sensitivity: -20dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset will be available in the U.S. for $149.99 MSRP through HyperXs Online Shop on Nov. 20. For more information, please visit the HyperX Cloud II product page.