HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition and ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout is a new addition to the award-winning Cloud Alpha S line-up. The Cloud Alpha S Blackout features custom-tuned Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound and an advanced audio control mixer that offers easy-to-access controls to shift between game, chat, and work from home. The Cloud Alpha S Blackout also sports dual chamber technology that separates bass from mids and highs for accurate and smooth gaming audio.The Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition features signature HyperX comfort with premium memory foam ear cushions, an extra breathable leatherette, and a durable aluminium frame. The headset also comes equipped with a detachable noise cancellation mic, braided cable, spare set of fabric ear cushions, and travel bag.HyperX also now ships the ChargePlay Clutch for mobile in the United States and Canada. The ChargePlay Clutch sports textured controller grips with a removable 3000mAh battery with Qi-certified wireless charging. It also has USB support for wired charging. The magnetic removable battery pack can also be charged separately. ChargePlay Clutch for mobile is designed for a secure fit and simple docking and fits most smartphones with lengths of 129mm up to 172mm and depths of 13mm.