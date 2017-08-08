HyperX Now Shipping Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired and Wireless Mice

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse is designed to cater to the specific needs of gamers, said Jennifer Ishii, category manager, HyperX. With its lightweight design and control features, Pulsefire Haste 2 mice offer exceptional gaming performance for quick in-game movements and improved accuracy.

HyperX today announced it is now shipping the Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse in both wired and wireless versions. The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup offers ultra-lightweight designs, HyperX switches and HyperX sensors for better control and performance. For gamers seeking an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills, Pulsefire Haste 2 mice deliver ultimate comfort and command at their fingertips.The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup is ultra-lightweight and features a solid shell structure. Both wired and wireless options are equipped with the new HyperX 26K sensor, offering precise tracking and optimal sensitivity for smooth and fast cursor movements up to 26,000 DPI and a tracking speed of 650 IPS. The Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse lineup employs the new and reliable HyperX switches, providing tactile and audible feedback, and a lifespan of up to 100 million clicks.Available in black and white colorways, the new additions to HyperXs mouse lineup offer new levels of comfort, performance and control, and are designed to improve the user experience. More information on the new gaming mouse lineup includes:: The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse weighs just 53g and is specifically designed for fast sweeping movements. The mouse is optimized for minimal input lag with an impressive 8000Hz polling rate2 to enhance precision and performance during gaming sessions, making it ideal for FPS games and competitive gameplay.: The Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse is designed for gamers who demand instantaneous performance and desire the convenience of wireless connectivity. The Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse offers dual-mode wireless connectivity, allowing users to switch between 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections. It comes with the HyperFlex 2 charging cable, enabling users to charge while using the mouse and switching between wired and wireless modes. This second-generation Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse weighs in at 61g and offers up to a 100-hour battery life.The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup offers enhanced control with its included grip tape, super-flexible paracord cable that reduces tension and resistance and virgin PTFE skates to provide low friction and high responsiveness for a quick, effortless glide. Additionally, both models can be fully customized and optimized for users personal preferences with the HyperX NGENUITY Software. Users can create macros for the programmable buttons, customize DPI settings, and personalize RGB lighting.The new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wired and wireless mouse are available now through the HyperX Shop with an MSRP of $59.99 and $79.99, respectively. Visit the product pages and partner resellers links below.HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse  HyperX US Shop for $59.99HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse  HyperX US Shop for $79.99HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse - Amazon US for $59.99HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse  Amazon US for $79.99HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse - Amazon UK for £61.20HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse  To be listed