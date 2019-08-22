HyperX Partners with Red Bull Racing Esports Team

Red Bull has been a longstanding partner of HyperX, whether running LIVE arena tournaments or competitions, so it was a natural progression to expand our partnership to include sponsorship of the Red Bull Racing Esports team. We also see a lot of synergy between our brands as Red Bull gives wings to people and ideas. HyperX is driven by passion to shape the culture of gaming and empower each individual to achieve their best.

Statement from Paul Leaman, vice president, HyperX  EMEA

We are incredibly proud of the growth and success of our esports team, which is in turn enabling us to partner with other market leaders in this space. Competing in such a wide variety of sim racing series relies on maintaining absolute focus and concentration during training and competition. Our drivers process a huge volume of audio and visual information incredibly quickly and need to react in an instant without distraction. Having the right peripherals is crucial and our new partnership with HyperX will enhance the audio experience and competitiveness of our sim racers.

Statement from Oliver Hughes, chief marketing officer, Red Bull Racing Honda