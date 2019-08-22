HyperX Partners with Red Bull Racing Esports Team

HyperX announced it is joining forces with the Red Bull Racing Esports team as the Official Peripheral Partner. To provide a competitive edge and take their esports racing to the next level, Red Bull Racing Esports will have access to HyperXs market-leading gaming mice and keyboards and award-winning Cloud headsets for training and competitions. As part of the partnership, HyperX branding will be featured on the team kit and in-game livery of the team cars.
HyperX has built a reputation among gaming communities around the world by creating quality peripherals that enhance the gaming experience and provide comfort and playability, enabling pro players to stay sharp and focused whether a race lasts for 30 minutes or six hours.
Red Bull has been a longstanding partner of HyperX, whether running LIVE arena tournaments or competitions, so it was a natural progression to expand our partnership to include sponsorship of the Red Bull Racing Esports team. We also see a lot of synergy between our brands as Red Bull gives wings to people and ideas. HyperX is driven by passion to shape the culture of gaming and empower each individual to achieve their best.
Statement from Paul Leaman, vice president, HyperX EMEA
We are incredibly proud of the growth and success of our esports team, which is in turn enabling us to partner with other market leaders in this space. Competing in such a wide variety of sim racing series relies on maintaining absolute focus and concentration during training and competition. Our drivers process a huge volume of audio and visual information incredibly quickly and need to react in an instant without distraction. Having the right peripherals is crucial and our new partnership with HyperX will enhance the audio experience and competitiveness of our sim racers.
Statement from Oliver Hughes, chief marketing officer, Red Bull Racing Honda
Additional content can also be viewed on Red Bulls social media channels:
Website: https://www.redbull.com/int-en/redbullracing/esports
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RedBullRacingEsports
Instagram: @redbullracingesports
Twitter: @redbullracingES
YouTube: www.youtube.com/redbullracing
Source: HyperX