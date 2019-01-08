HyperX Powers OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops

HyperX and HP continue its strategic partnership as HyperX gets chosen as the memory provider for the new OMEN 25L and OMEN 30L desktops. The new OMEN by HP desktops will be sporting HyperX FURY DDR4 or HyperX FURY RGB DDR4 memory and are fully upgradeable. Last year, HyperX was also chosen by Alienware as the desktop memory provider for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition desktops and Alienware Aurora R9 desktops. HyperXs strategic partnerships with prebuild PC makers helps the brand achieve major milestones as a world-leading desktop memory brand.
HyperX is excited to provide high-performance gaming-grade memory for the new OMEN Desktops, said Larry Gonzales, sales and marketing VP, HyperX. Gaming enthusiasts expect the best and OMEN exemplifies a collaborative attitude to provide quality and reliable memory to satisfy gamers performance needs.
OMEN 25L and 30L DESKTOP
The OMEN Desktops will come with HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB 3200Mhz memory up to 32GB. HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB is known for high-quality performance, reliability, and style, with RGB lighting that runs the length of the module for smooth and stunning effects. The memory features Plug N Play automatic overclocking and is AMD Ready for Ryzen.
HyperX previously announced supporting HP as the main memory provider for the OMEN Obelisk Desktop. For more information about HyperX memory in OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops, go to OMEN.com.
Source: HyperX