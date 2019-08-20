HyperX Predator DDR4 Memory Sets Overclocking World Record to 7156MHz

HyperX announced that HyperX Predator DDR4 memory was used to set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 7156MHz. The world record for highest frequency was set by the MSI OC Team in Taiwan using a HyperX 4600MHz Predator DDR4 8G module (part number: HX446C19PB3K2/16) on an MSI MEG Z590I UNIFY motherboard using an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900KF @ 3.50GHz CPU.
At the time of this release, the record-breaking frequency is posted on HWBOT, the site for PC enthusiasts looking for news, tips, and information on overclocking, benchmarks, and competitions. See validation and CPU-Z screenshots here.
We are extremely thrilled and humbled to be part of this exemplary DDR4 overclocking achievement, said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. Our engineers work continuously to improve higher-speed memory yields to bring faster solutions by pushing boundaries that break performance records and bring best-in-class products to our gaming memory community.
HyperX Predator DDR4 MemoryHyperX Predator DDR4 high-performance memory pairs bold and aggressive style ̶ the frequencies available for purchase have expanded to 4800MHz along with latencies from CL12-CL19. HyperX memory modules are Intel® XMP-ready and its certified profiles are optimized for Intels latest chipsets and are also compatible with many of AMDs latest chipsets.
Available as 8GB-32GB single modules and kits of two, four, and eight with capacities of 16GB 256GB, HyperX Predator DDR4 memories are 100% factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty, with free technical support and legendary reliability.
Learn more about the Kingston Predator DDR4 Memory at HyperX.