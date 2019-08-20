HyperX Predator DDR4 Memory Sets Overclocking World Record to 7156MHz

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅02.04.2021 23:09:34
Press Release



HyperX announced that HyperX Predator DDR4 memory was used to set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 7156MHz. The world record for highest frequency was set by the MSI OC Team in Taiwan using a HyperX 4600MHz Predator DDR4 8G module (part number: HX446C19PB3K2/16) on an MSI MEG Z590I UNIFY motherboard using an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900KF @ 3.50GHz CPU.

At the time of this release, the record-breaking frequency is posted on HWBOT, the site for PC enthusiasts looking for news, tips, and information on overclocking, benchmarks, and competitions. See validation and CPU-Z screenshots here.

We are extremely thrilled and humbled to be part of this exemplary DDR4 overclocking achievement, said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. Our engineers work continuously to improve higher-speed memory yields to bring faster solutions by pushing boundaries that break performance records and bring best-in-class products to our gaming memory community.


HyperX Predator DDR4 Memory

HyperX Predator DDR4 high-performance memory pairs bold and aggressive style &#822; the frequencies available for purchase have expanded to 4800MHz along with latencies from CL12-CL19. HyperX memory modules are Intel® XMP-ready and its certified profiles are optimized for Intels latest chipsets and are also compatible with many of AMDs latest chipsets.

Available as 8GB-32GB single modules and kits of two, four, and eight with capacities of 16GB 256GB, HyperX Predator DDR4 memories are 100% factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty, with free technical support and legendary reliability.

Learn more about the Kingston Predator DDR4 Memory at HyperX.

Assigned tags:
HyperX, Kingston, HWbot, World Record
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« ENERMAX's MAKASHI II MKT50 Chassis Arrives in Europe · HyperX Predator DDR4 Memory Sets Overclocking World Record to 7156MHz