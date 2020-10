HyperX Presents HyperX Cloud Buds Wireless Headphones

Bluetooth wireless connection up to 10 metresUp to 10 hours of battery life14mm dynamic drivers with Neodymium magnetsThree ear tip sizes includedIn-line mic and multi-function buttonMesh travel pouchThe HyperX Cloud Buds wireless headphones is now available in the United States for $59.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop . Shipping to other regions on a later date.