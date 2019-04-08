Press Release
HyperX adds new wireless HyperX Cloud Buds to audio lineup offering signature HyperX comfort with Bluetooth wireless freedom for gaming, work, and school. The new HyperX Cloud Buds uses Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection using Qualcomm aptX HD and packs 14mm drivers that deliver immersive sound for a range of playing and listening applications. The HyperX Cloud Buds are perfect for on-the-go gaming and entertainment with signature HyperX comfort and a multi-functional mic, making them a great fit for todays hybrid work and school environments that require extended hours of digital communication.
The HyperX Cloud Buds is designed with signature HyperX comfort, featuring three sizes of HyperX patented silicone ear tips to provide ultimate comfort and sound experiences on-the-go. The Cloud Buds also utilizes a lightweight, flexible neckband that features in-line mic and multi-function buttons that can be used to answer calls, control music tracks, and activate digital assistants with ease. The Cloud Buds is compatible with Bluetooth-ready media devices and offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
HyperX Cloud Buds Wireless Features
Bluetooth wireless connection up to 10 metres
Up to 10 hours of battery life
14mm dynamic drivers with Neodymium magnets
Three ear tip sizes included
In-line mic and multi-function button
Mesh travel pouch
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud Buds wireless headphones is now available in the United States for $59.99 MSRP through HyperXs Online Shop. Shipping to other regions on a later date.
Source: BusinessWire
HyperX Presents HyperX Cloud Buds Wireless Headphones
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Fractal Design Introduces Flex B-20 Vertical GPU Riser Bracket · HyperX Presents HyperX Cloud Buds Wireless Headphones · Blue and Blizzard Entertainment Introduces Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition »