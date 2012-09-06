HyperX Releases Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound

We are excited to expand our Cloud lineup with the latest HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1, said Nate Almond, audio manager, HyperX. At a time when many school districts are sharing plans for distance learning this Fall and parents are looking for more essential tools to better prepare kids for virtual classroom needs, the Cloud Core + 7.1 offers an affordable, stylish headset solution that supports hours of comfort and high-quality audio while learning from a distance or taking part in online gaming sessions.

Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnetsType: Circumaural, Closed backFrequency response: 15Hz-25kHzImpedance: 60 ohmsSound pressure level: 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHzT.H.D.: < 2%Weight: 309gCable length: 1mConnection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)Element: Electret condenser microphone}Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancellingFrequency response: 100Hz-12kHzSensitivity: -42.6dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)Weight: 71gCable length: 2mThe HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is available for $69.99 MSRP through HyperXs Online Shop and partner resellers. Learn more about the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound at the HyperX website