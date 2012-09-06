HyperX Releases Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound for PC and PS4. The Cloud Core Gaming Headset features 7.1 virtual surround sound for clear positional audio for gaming advantage and immersive gaming experience. The gaming headset comes with HyperXs signature Cloud DNA offering comfort, durability, and sound quality fit for gamers at a very competitive price point.
The HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound also features advanced in-line controls for headset volume, mic volume, mic mute, and accessible toggle for activating 7.1 surround sound. The headset offers multi-platform compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and a 3.5mm connection for various devices. It is also certified by Discord and Teamspeak for seamless chat compatibility.
We are excited to expand our Cloud lineup with the latest HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1, said Nate Almond, audio manager, HyperX. At a time when many school districts are sharing plans for distance learning this Fall and parents are looking for more essential tools to better prepare kids for virtual classroom needs, the Cloud Core + 7.1 offers an affordable, stylish headset solution that supports hours of comfort and high-quality audio while learning from a distance or taking part in online gaming sessions.
Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 15Hz-25kHz
Impedance: 60 ohms
Sound pressure level: 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
T.H.D.: < 2%
Weight: 309g
Cable length: 1m
Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone}
Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 100Hz-12kHz
Sensitivity: -42.6dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
USB Audio Control Mixer
Weight: 71g
Cable length: 2m
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is available for $69.99 MSRP through HyperXs Online Shop and partner resellers. Learn more about the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound at the HyperX website.