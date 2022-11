HyperX Releases Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Key Features

HyperX quality-of-life features like the swivel-to-mute microphone are built to enhance your gaming experience. Simply flip the mic up and out of the way to know that you are on mute. Unlock accurate 3D audio spatialization and localization through HyperX NGENUITY software ! Includes DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for enhanced perception, awareness, and immersion.With up to 20 hours of battery life, you can power through those power-leveling sessions without needing to charge your headset mid-fight.Don’t buy a headset that sounds great and hurts to wear! Soft leatherette and comfy memory foam make the lightweight Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless easy to wear whether you’re gaming, working, or learning.The solid 2.4GHz wireless connection eliminates the cords, but still delivers incredibly immersive audio. Enjoy the freedom of gaming without wires!HyperX quality-of-life features like the swivel-to-mute microphone are built to enhance your gaming experience. Simply flip the mic up and out of the way to know that you are on mute.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wireless utilizes large 50mm drivers to provide clearer audio with DTS Headphone:X virtual spatial audio to deliver an immersive 7.1 sound environment. The headset also features easy-access audio controls on the earcup and a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone for added convenience, reduced background noise, and clearer voice quality.Keeping in line with the essentials of the latest refined Cloud Stinger 2, the new wireless version offers more flexibility with up to 20 hours of wireless freedom in addition to great sound and lightweight comfort under 300g. The headset also comes equipped with earcups that rotate 90 degrees for a flexible fit around the neck while taking breaks.The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset is now available through the HyperX Shop for $99.99/£99.98 MSRP. Also now available on the HyperX Amazon Store