HyperX Releases SoloCast USB Microphone

HyperX today announced the release of the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone for streamers and content creators. HyperX SoloCast offers Plug N Play audio recording capability and a tap-to-mute feature that indicates the mute status when the red LED is flashing. Using a cardioid recording pattern, it provides a clear sound ideal for streamers, casters, students, and working from home professionals.
The HyperX SoloCast microphone offers an easy Plug N Play setup. It utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it great for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio, and audio recordings for content creation. The SoloCast also offers multi-device compatibility, supporting PC, PS4, and Mac and works on major streaming platforms like OBS, OBS Studio, Xplit, Streamlabs, and are certified by Discord and TeamSpeak.
HyperX SoloCast FeaturesPlug N Play audio recording
Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator
Flexible, adjustable stand
Boom arm and mic stand threading
Multi-device and program compatibility
Pricing and Availability
The HyperX SoloCast USB microphone is available for $59.99 MSRP through HyperXs Online Shop.