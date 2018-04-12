HyperX Spectre Mission Added to Gaming Eyewear Lineup

HyperX, the newly acquired gaming peripherals team of HP, today announced HyperX Spectre Mission, a new family of gaming eyewear. Built for extended hours of gaming or time spent in front of a digital screen, the new eyewear design offers HyperX gaming-grade lenses with blue light and UV protection at an affordable price. HyperX is also expanding its current eyewear offerings on Amazon to include added colour schemes and the new HyperX Spectre Mission line.
HyperX Spectre Mission Eyewear features signature HyperX comfort and durability with a robust TR-90 frame that includes co-moulded rubber temples to reduce slippage and increase flexibility. The new eyewear also features cam hinges that provide additional stability by securely locking temple arms into place. HyperX Spectre Mission Eyewear features a large square frame style and is available in satin black, satin black to clear fade, satin black to blue fade, and satin black to red fade colour schemes. A microfiber pouch is also included.
The HyperX Spectre Mission Gaming Eyewear, built with HyperX comfort, durability, and blue light filtering, offers exceptional quality and style at an attractive price point. With this affordable addition to our line-up, plus fresh new colourways of existing HyperX gaming eyewear product lines, we remain focused on offering a wide variety of comfortable, protective glasses that meet a range of gaming and screen viewing needs.
Statement from ‎Stephanie Winkler, HyperX strategic marketing manager
Pricing and Availability
HyperX Spectre Mission Gaming Eyewear is now available for $59.99 MSRP on Amazon in the United States. Learn more about the HyperX Spectre Eyewear at HyperX.