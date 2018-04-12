HyperX Spectre Mission Added to Gaming Eyewear Lineup

The HyperX Spectre Mission Gaming Eyewear, built with HyperX comfort, durability, and blue light filtering, offers exceptional quality and style at an attractive price point. With this affordable addition to our line-up, plus fresh new colourways of existing HyperX gaming eyewear product lines, we remain focused on offering a wide variety of comfortable, protective glasses that meet a range of gaming and screen viewing needs.



Statement from ‎Stephanie Winkler, HyperX strategic marketing manager

HyperX Spectre Mission Eyewear features signature HyperX comfort and durability with a robust TR-90 frame that includes co-moulded rubber temples to reduce slippage and increase flexibility. The new eyewear also features cam hinges that provide additional stability by securely locking temple arms into place. HyperX Spectre Mission Eyewear features a large square frame style and is available in satin black, satin black to clear fade, satin black to blue fade, and satin black to red fade colour schemes. A microfiber pouch is also included.HyperX Spectre Mission Gaming Eyewear is now available for $59.99 MSRP on Amazon in the United States. Learn more about the HyperX Spectre Eyewear at HyperX