HyperX Updates Mech. Keyboard Pudding Keycaps

Layout: English US (104 Keys)

Material: PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate)



Compatibility:

- Fits all HyperX mechanical keyboard;

- Fits most mechanical keyboards with standard bottom row

, the gaming division of, today announced the release of refreshedfor mechanical gaming keyboards. Available in both black and white "pudding" color editions, the new HyperX Pudding Keycaps use a translucent dual-layer design to enhance LED and RGB lighting, allowing more light to radiate for extra brilliance.The new dual-layer "pudding" design uses double shot construction with PBT material to provide style and reliability, ensuring long-lasting durability, resilience and keycap legends that won't fade like standard keycaps. The new pudding keycaps also feature a signature HyperX font to provide added style and optimal shine-through capabilities, improving the look and feel of the ultimate professional gaming keyboard. Compatible with all HyperX mechanical gaming keyboards and keyboards featuring Cherry MX style switch stems, the HyperX Pudding Keycaps also include a keycap removal tool.The new HyperX Pudding Keycaps utilize a seamless double shot injection molding process that offers thicker keycap walls that are ultra-durable and oil resistant. HyperX Pudding Keycaps are backed by a limited two-year warranty with HyperX support.The HyperX Pudding Keycaps are available for $24.99 MSRP through the HyperX online shop . For more information and availability on the keycaps, please visit the HyperX Pudding Keycaps product page Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.