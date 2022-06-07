HYTE Launches Eclipse HG10 Gaming Headset, FA12 Fans, and PCIe Gen4 Riser Cable

HYTE today announces the HYTE eclipse HG10 wireless gaming headset along with the HYTE flow FA12 fans and PCIE40 PCIe 4.0 Riser Cable.
HYTE eclipse HG10
The HYTE eclipse HG10 gaming headset features a sleek, matte lunar grey finish with luxurious earcups made of premium vegan leather lining and a plush foam headband. In order to achieve the competition-grade level, the eclipse HG10 wireless gaming headset is equipped with a high-capacity, lithium-ion battery, delivering a market-leading 30-hour battery life. Once a low battery level is reached, users can simply connect the included USB Type-A to USB Type-C charging cable and continue using the eclipse HG10 without interruption.
The HYTE eclipse HG10 delivers outstanding sound quality with its high-fidelity neodymium drivers. For recording, its high-quality unidirectional microphone captures voice perfectly and Crystal-clear. It can be positioned individually thanks to its flexible cable and can even be detached. Mastering the sound output with precision is a core feature and this is covered by the high-fidelity neodymium drivers which are tuned specifically for the human hearing range from 20 Hz to 20 kHz.
HYTE flow FA12 3-Pack
A completely new addition to HYTEs portfolio is the flow FA12 case fan which comes in a three-pack bundle. The new luxury high-airflow case fans focus on quiet performance while offering increased airflow. In addition, the Flow FA12 series features a hybrid blade design with an emphasis on both airflow and static pressure, making the fans the best choice for PC cases and coolers. The Fluid Dynamic Bearing ensures quiet and reliable operation for years in any type of installation.
The HYTE flow FA12 features extended-range PWM control of around 300 to 1500 RPM. In addition to that, the fans are equipped with rubber isolators embedded in all 8 corners, providing vibration reduction and cuts down high pitched sounds that may otherwise be transferred to the chassis.
HYTE PCIE40 Riser Cable
The recently announced Y60 ATX PC case is an absolute eye-catcher with its bezel-less, three-part, removable, tempered glass panels and the panoramic view of the components inside it. One of its highlights is the uniquely designed PCI-Express 4.0 riser cable with a canopy that comes in the colors red, black and white.
Pricing
HYTE eclipse HG10 Wireless Gaming Headset: $99.99/109
HYTE flow FA12 3-Pack Fans: $24.99/29.95
HYTE PCIE40 Riser Cable: $79.95/79.95