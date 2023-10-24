HYTE Releases Newest Y-Series Case, the Y70 Touch

, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, is excited to release the new, the latest addition to its signature Y-Series cases featuring a vibrant 14.1 1100 x 3840 capacitive touchscreen integrated into the corner panel.The dedicated touchscreen is an engaging instrument to reach the digital plane of your physical machine, creating a more comfortable personal computing experience, said Rob Teller, Product Director of HYTE. With obsessive improvements in cooling, capacity, and design, the Y70 Touch is the modern aesthetic case.A larger rendition of HYTEs viral Y60, Y70 Touch takes interactivity and immersion in a PC case to new lengths. Its 10-point multi-touchscreen with 283 pixels per inch comes pre-installed and provides an incredibly crisp and smooth visual experience allowing users to continuously engage with the PC long after the build process is complete.Customization of the Y70 Touch is made possible via HYTE Nexus Touch. With a plethora of exciting widgets for a personal digital experience, users can monitor system performance, engage with Twitch chat, play games, display Google calendar, the weather, and time, quickly write notes and more, all from the corner of the Y70 Touch.The iconic HYTE Y-series ventilation pattern continues with the Y70 Touch and has been optimized with lower impedance for increased airflow and cooling capacity. Up to a 360mm radiator can be mounted to the side and the adjustable top bracket of the case, while up to a 180mm air cooler can be mounted comfortably within the Y70 Touch. To further increase airflow, users can mount up to three 120mm fans in the Y70 Touch basement to provide a direct stream of cooling to the graphics card (GPU).Y70 Touch is available in four color combinations, including: Snow White (white/white), white/black, red/black, and black. The included PCIe 4.0 riser cable with a color matched canopy, for uninterrupted visual flow, enables exclusive vertical GPU mounting of up to a four-slot card to accommodate the largest and most powerful cards. For additional hardware support, seven half-height horizontal PCIe slots are available behind the GPU.Y70 Touch takes on a dual chamber interior layout to create the optimal component showcase in the front and provides ample space in the rear for easy cable management. The tool-less top and side panels of the Y70 Touch make upgrades and maintenance easy and enable users to create a hybrid, open frame design, with the removal of the glass panels. Seamless L-shaped molded rubber grommets have been integrated around the motherboard tray, virtually disappearing into the case, for a cohesive look while reusable Velcro straps, meticulously placed routing channels, and tie down points ensure the rear of the case looks as beautiful as the front.The Y70 Touch is available for purchase, immediately, within the United States and Canada from HYTE.com for a starting MSRP of $359.99 USD and is expected to be available for purchase globally in December. Pricing may vary per region.