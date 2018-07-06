ID-Cooling Adds IceFlow 240 ARGB Snow Edition Cooler

ID-Cooling adds a white coloured version of the IceFlow 240 ARGB AIO Liquid CPU Cooler. The ID-Cooling IceFlow 240 ARGB Snow features immersive ARGB lighting on the pump top and side along with the specially-designed ARGB 240mm white cooling fan. The coolers addressable RGB lighting is designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync. The cooler does come with its own compact ARGB controller.
The ID-Cooling IceFlow 240 ARGB Snow sports a patented pump in the radiator. The pump on the radiator helps push the coolant through the radiator. The unique 240mm ARGB fan features a two-in-one fan and cable design that makes cable management easier and tidier. The ID-Cooling IceFlow 240 ARGB Snow supports the latest AMD and Intel mainstream platforms.
Specifications
Compatibility: Intel LGA2066/2011-3/2011/1200/115X | AMD AM4
TDP: 250W
Radiator Dimension: 285×120×30mm
Radiator Material: Aluminium
Tube Material: Premium Sleeved Tubing
Tube Length: 400mm
Waterblock Dimension: 72×72×46.7mm
Coldplate Material: Copper
Pump Speed and Current: 6500+/-10%RPM | 0.25A
Fan: 240mm (1x)
Fan Speed: 900~2000RPM
Max. Air Flow: 56.5CFM( x2)
Max. Static Pressure: 1.99mmH2O
Bearing Type: Double Ball Bearing
ID-Cooling did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the IceFlow 240 ARGB Snow Edition at ID-Cooling.com.