ID-Cooling Adds IceFlow 240 ARGB Snow Edition Cooler

Specifications

Compatibility: Intel LGA2066/2011-3/2011/1200/115X | AMD AM4

TDP: 250W

Radiator Dimension: 285×120×30mm

Radiator Material: Aluminium

Tube Material: Premium Sleeved Tubing

Tube Length: 400mm

Waterblock Dimension: 72×72×46.7mm

Coldplate Material: Copper

Pump Speed and Current: 6500+/-10%RPM | 0.25A

Fan: 240mm (1x)

Fan Speed: 900~2000RPM

Max. Air Flow: 56.5CFM( x2)

Max. Static Pressure: 1.99mmH2O

Bearing Type: Double Ball Bearing

ID-Cooling did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the IceFlow 240 ARGB Snow Edition at ID-Cooling.com