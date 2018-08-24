ID-COOLING Introduces DX MAX Series AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

The ID-COOLING DX MAX series uses a newly developed Gen-7 pump with a maximum speed of 2900 RPM. It uses a three-phase six-pole motor that delivers silent both strong flow.The ID-COOLING DX MAX series uses thick 38mm radiators which extend the fin stack by 40% compared to typical AIO radiators that are just 27mm thick.To complement the improved pump and thick radiators, the DX MAX series is paired with newly designed fans with a stepped inlet design. This design reduces intake noise, improves flow attachment, and boosts suction capacity.The ID-COOLING DX MAX coolers fans use short daisy-chain cables for neater cabling. The DX240 MAX and DX360 MAX also come with 400mm and 465mm tubing, respectively, with premium sleeving and tubing clips.ID-COOLING did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.