ID-COOLING Introduces DX MAX Series AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

ID-COOLING introduces its latest all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, the DX MAX series. First seen at COMPUTEX 2024, the DX MAX series coolers feature thick radiators, an improved Gen-7 pump, an improved cooling fan, and ARGB lighting. Available in 240mm and 360mm radiator variants, the ID-COOLING DX MAX series is designed to support the latest Intel and AMD sockets including the next-generation Intel LGA 1851 socket processors.
Extreme Performance Pump
The ID-COOLING DX MAX series uses a newly developed Gen-7 pump with a maximum speed of 2900 RPM. It uses a three-phase six-pole motor that delivers silent both strong flow.
38mm Thick Radiators
The ID-COOLING DX MAX series uses thick 38mm radiators which extend the fin stack by 40% compared to typical AIO radiators that are just 27mm thick.
Stepped Inlet Design Fans
To complement the improved pump and thick radiators, the DX MAX series is paired with newly designed fans with a stepped inlet design. This design reduces intake noise, improves flow attachment, and boosts suction capacity.
The ID-COOLING DX MAX coolers fans use short daisy-chain cables for neater cabling. The DX240 MAX and DX360 MAX also come with 400mm and 465mm tubing, respectively, with premium sleeving and tubing clips.
ID-COOLING did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
ID-COOLING DX240 MAX
ID-COOLING DX360 MAX