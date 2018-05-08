ID-COOLING Presents IS-47K Low-Profile CPU Cooler

ID-COOLING presents the IS-47K low-profile CPU cooler, a 47mm-tall cooler packing six heat pipes for a maximum rated TDP support of 130W. Designed for ITX cases and slim HTPCs, the IS-47K low-profile cooler offers superb cooling and high compatibility. The cooler uses a slim 92mm high-performance fan with an upward airflow that helps cool parts of the motherboard aside from the CPU. The IS-47K also features universal socket compatibility with the latest mainstream sockets including the Intel LGA 1200 and AMD AM4 platforms.
The ID-COOLING IS-47K is just a few millimetres taller than the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 and Noctua NH-L9i low-profile coolers, both at only 37mm tall, or the Cooler Master MasterAir G200P at 39.4mm tall, it should still fit most HTPCs with the tightest space.
Specifications
Compatibility: Intel LGA 1200/115X, AMD AM4
TDP: 130W
Dimension: 120×110×47mm (L×W×H)
Weight: 500g
Fan Dimension: 92×92×15mm
Fan Speed: 600-2500RPM(PWM)
Max. Air Flow: 44.3CFM
Noise: 14.0-33.0dB(A)
Rated Voltage: 12VDC
Operating Voltage: 10.8~13.2V
Starting Voltage: 7V
Rated Current: 0.16A
Power Input: 1.92W
Bearing Type: Hydraulic Bearing
ID-COOLING did not reveal pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the IS-47K at ID-COOLING.com.