ID-COOLING Presents IS-47K Low-Profile CPU Cooler

Specifications

Compatibility: Intel LGA 1200/115X, AMD AM4

TDP: 130W

Dimension: 12011047mm (LWH)

Weight: 500g

Fan Dimension: 929215mm

Fan Speed: 600-2500RPM(PWM)

Max. Air Flow: 44.3CFM

Noise: 14.0-33.0dB(A)

Rated Voltage: 12VDC

Operating Voltage: 10.8~13.2V

Starting Voltage: 7V

Rated Current: 0.16A

Power Input: 1.92W

Bearing Type: Hydraulic Bearing

ID-COOLING did not reveal pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the IS-47K at ID-COOLING.com