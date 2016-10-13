Illuminate on Command with Elgato Ring Light

Press Release
Elgato today announced the launch of Elgato Ring Light, a new premium edge-lit LED panel that provides high-quality illumination without glare for demanding content creators. With a 17-inch diameter and two diffusion layers, Ring Light emits a uniform circular glow with two diffusion layers that evenly encapsulates facial contours, eliminates shadows, and flatters the skin. Wi-Fi-enabled for easy control through a companion app for iPhone, Android, Mac, or Windows PC, Ring Light is the latest addition to Elgatos suite of professional home studio products, including Stream Deck, Wave Microphones, and Green Screen. Whether youre a seasoned creator, or just starting out, Elgato Ring Light illuminates you and your content.
Joining the acclaimed Elgato Key Light and Elgato Key Light Air, the Elgato Ring Light features the same high-quality, flicker-free OSRAM LED technology that has helped creators easily produce professional-looking content. An ultra-bright output of 2,500 lumens can be dimmed in increments of one percent, so you can adapt your lighting to suit any environment, while a color temperature range of 2,900 - 7,000 K enables you to get the look you want without having to attach external color filters. Most notably, Elgatos iconic edge-lit architecture and multi-layer diffusion technology enable you to work without breaking a sweat or straining your eyes.
The Elgato Ring Light can be controlled over Wi-Fi using the free Control Center app on a PC or phone, with support for Elgato Stream Deck unlocking one-touch tactile control via LCD keys that can be customized to streamline your entire A/V setup. Ring Light can also be controlled manually, with two easily accessible onboard buttons that allow you to set brightness and color temperature when your computer or phone is not on hand.
A telescopic pole and 3D swivel mount allow you to adjust the height and beam angle of Ring Light, while a camera ball mount with a 1/4-inch screw lets you attach your camera or a mount for your phone (such as Elgato Phone Grip - sold separately). Whichever way you choose to shoot, Ring Light allows for independent adjustment of the cameras angle, separate from the lighting angle, to create the perfect shot for your video or stream. A padded desk clamp keeps Ring Light secure while saving space, and compatibility with Multi Mount, Elgatos modular rigging system, opens up a host of customizable mounting options.
With the addition of Ring Light to its growing range of accessible studio lighting solutions, Elgato is empowering even more content creators to become masters of illumination.
Elgato Ring Light is available immediately from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The Elgato Ring Light will soon be available in the United Kingdom via Amazon UK for £189.99.
