Illuminate on Command with Elgato Ring Light

The Elgato Ring Light can be controlled over Wi-Fi using the free Control Center app on a PC or phone, with support for Elgato Stream Deck unlocking one-touch tactile control via LCD keys that can be customized to streamline your entire A/V setup. Ring Light can also be controlled manually, with two easily accessible onboard buttons that allow you to set brightness and color temperature when your computer or phone is not on hand.A telescopic pole and 3D swivel mount allow you to adjust the height and beam angle of Ring Light, while a camera ball mount with a 1/4-inch screw lets you attach your camera or a mount for your phone (such as Elgato Phone Grip - sold separately). Whichever way you choose to shoot, Ring Light allows for independent adjustment of the camera’s angle, separate from the lighting angle, to create the perfect shot for your video or stream. A padded desk clamp keeps Ring Light secure while saving space, and compatibility with Multi Mount, Elgato’s modular rigging system, opens up a host of customizable mounting options.With the addition of Ring Light to its growing range of accessible studio lighting solutions, Elgato is empowering even more content creators to become masters of illumination. Elgato Ring Light is available immediately from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The Elgato Ring Light will soon be available in the United Kingdom via Amazon UK for £189.99.