Improved AMD Wraith Prism Cooler with 6 Heat Pipes Leaked

Today, an improved version of the AMD Wraith Prism cooler has been spotted online which now packed six copper heat pipes and the same customizable RGB lighting. The alleged new AMD Wraith Prism cooler was leaked by XFastest which appears to have the same part number with the current model in circulation which only has four heat pipes. The alleged new Wraith Prism cooler appears to have the same part number as the current model in circulation (P/N 712-000075 Rev: C). This suggests the AMDbe replacing the four heat pipe model with the six heat pipe model to be bundled with AMDs high-end unlocked Ryzen processors namely the Ryzen 9 3900X , Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 3700X. It could also be sold separately like the current model of the Wraith Prism cooler.The AMD Wraith Prism is currently bundled with AMDs high-end unlocked Ryzen processors and is also sold separately for US$45.99 in Amazon , 19.99 in Overclockers UK