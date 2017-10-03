Improved AMD Wraith Prism Cooler with 6 Heat Pipes Leaked
Most enthusiasts and gaming PC builders barely use the stock coolers that come in with the processor particularly if its from Intel. At some point, both Intel and AMD started selling CPUs without cooling solution for their higher-end chips. Intel may have given up the idea of convincing its consumers to use their stock cooling solution but not AMD. AMD introduced the Wraith coolers starting with the AMD FX-Series processors. Today, the higher-end Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors are available in a bundled Wraith Spire or Wraith Prism cooler with programmable RGB lighting and sports four copper heat pipes.
Today, an improved version of the AMD Wraith Prism cooler has been spotted online which now packed six copper heat pipes and the same customizable RGB lighting. The alleged new AMD Wraith Prism cooler was leaked by XFastest which appears to have the same part number with the current model in circulation which only has four heat pipes. The alleged new Wraith Prism cooler appears to have the same part number as the current model in circulation (P/N 712-000075 Rev: C). This suggests the AMD might be replacing the four heat pipe model with the six heat pipe model to be bundled with AMDs high-end unlocked Ryzen processors namely the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 3700X. It could also be sold separately like the current model of the Wraith Prism cooler.
The AMD Wraith Prism is currently bundled with AMDs high-end unlocked Ryzen processors and is also sold separately for US$45.99 in Amazon, £19.99 in Overclockers UK.
AMD seems to be upping its stock cooling game, should Intel try to do the same?
Source: XFastest
