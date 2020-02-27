InnerSpace Now Free on the Epic Games Store

Frugal PC gamers once again have an excuse to tuned their browsers to the Epic Games Store today as the free game for the week promotion has refreshed with a new title. We've said goodbye to Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Faeria - hopefully you partook of both before they left - and welcome InnerSpace by PolyKnight Games. It will remain available for free until Thursday March 5th at 4pm GMT.
InnerSpace is a game about exploration, about player-driven moments both small and grandiose. Take your time, soar through the skies and dive through the oceans, and the secrets of the Inverse will reveal themselves.
You take the role of a cartographer mapping out an unknown world from the seat of your agile aircraft. The quirk is that the biomes explored are the insides of interconnected spheres where gravity works in the inverse of what you would expect.
The mystery and process of discovery is designed to hook players in and keep them there as they uncover the history and future of this pocket-universe. Narrative events are driven by the player rather than utilising an overt and rigid structure.
You can pick up InnerSpace for the low low price of free with your Epic Games Store account. While you're there you can also check out the current sale on Ubisoft's catalogue of games, or take advantage of the 50% off Borderlands 3 sale. Next Thursday GoNNER and Offworld Trading Company will be the EGS free games of choice.