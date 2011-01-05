INNO3D Introduces GeForce RTX 3090/3080 iCHILL Frostbite Graphics Cards

INNO3D introduces the iCHILL Frostbite GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics card models. The iCHILL Frostbite models feature a high-performance Alphacool waterblock designed for custom-loop liquid cooling system users. It features an acrylic top with nickel-plated pure copper heatsinks that delivers cooling to the Ampere-based GPU, VRAM, and MOSFETs. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 3090 iCHILL Frostbite and RTX 3080 iCHILL Frostbite also features dazzling RGB lighting and a sturdy backplate with iCHILL graphics and logo.
Specifications
INNO3D GeForce RTX 3090 iCHILL Frostbite
Part Number: C3090-246XX-1880FB
Boost Clock: 1755MHz
CUDA Cores: 10496
Memory Clock: 19.5 Gbps
Memory Size: 24GB
Memory Interface: 384-bit
Memory Bandwidth: 936 GB/sec
Length: 226mm
Height: 135mm
Width: 2-slot
Outputs: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 iCHILL Frostbite
Part Number: C3080-106XX-1810FB
Boost Clock: 1770MHz
CUDA Cores: 8704
Memory Clock: 19 Gbps
Memory Size: 10GB
Memory Interface: 320-bit
Memory Bandwidth: 720 GB/sec
Length: 226mm
Height: 135mm
Width: 2-slot
Outputs: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
INNO3D did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below:
INNO3D GeForce RTX 3090 iCHILL Frostbite 24G
INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 iCHILL Frostbite 10G