INNO3D Introduces GeForce RTX 3090/3080 iCHILL Frostbite Graphics Cards

Specifications

INNO3D GeForce RTX 3090 iCHILL Frostbite

Part Number: C3090-246XX-1880FB

Boost Clock: 1755MHz

CUDA Cores: 10496

Memory Clock: 19.5 Gbps

Memory Size: 24GB

Memory Interface: 384-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 936 GB/sec

Length: 226mm

Height: 135mm

Width: 2-slot

Outputs: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a



INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 iCHILL Frostbite

Part Number: C3080-106XX-1810FB

Boost Clock: 1770MHz

CUDA Cores: 8704

Memory Clock: 19 Gbps

Memory Size: 10GB

Memory Interface: 320-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 720 GB/sec

Length: 226mm

Height: 135mm

Width: 2-slot

Outputs: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a

