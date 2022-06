INNO3D Launches GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC and COMPACT Graphics Cards

INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC





INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 COMPACT



Specifications

INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC

CUDA Cores: 512

Boost Clock (MHz): 1800

Base Clock(MHz): 1740

Memory Clock: 12Gbps

Standard Memory Config: 4GB

Memory Interface: GDDR6

Memory Interface Width: 64-bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96

Dimension: L=196mm, H=113mm, W=2 slot

Display Connectors: HDMI 2.0b, 2x DisplayPort 1.4



INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 COMPACT

CUDA Cores: 512

Boost Clock (MHz): 1800

Base Clock(MHz): 1740

Memory Clock: 12Gbps

Standard Memory Config: 4GB

Memory Interface: GDDR6

Memory Interface Width: 64-bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96

Dimension: L=160mm, H=113mm, W=2 slot

Display Connectors: HDMI 2.0b, 2x DisplayPort 1.4

The INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC is factory overclocked out of the box while the COMPACT measures just 6.29 inches/160mm and is ready to fit in most systems out there. The TWIN X2 OC is equipped with dual 8cm fans while the COMPACT comes with a single 10cm fan, pushing the boundaries of what our engineers could fit in while still confined to the standard card height.The GeForce GTX 1630 is the most ideal upgrade for entry-level gamers who are looking for a fast yet quiet and power-efficient option to play their favourite games. The new shading advancements improve performance, enhance image quality and deliver new levels of geometric complexity while a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor allows for better performance on complex modern games.INNO3D is now working hard to make the new INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC and INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 COMPACT available at all premium resellers across the region.