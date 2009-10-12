INNO3D Launches GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC and COMPACT Graphics Cards

INNO3D is excited to announce the new INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC and INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 COMPACT. INNO3D has released different versions of the GTX 16 Series such as the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1660 and GTX 1650 - the GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC and COMPACT adopt the same award-winning Best-in-Class NVIDIAs Turing architecture.
The INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC is factory overclocked out of the box while the COMPACT measures just 6.29 inches/160mm and is ready to fit in most systems out there. The TWIN X2 OC is equipped with dual 8cm fans while the COMPACT comes with a single 10cm fan, pushing the boundaries of what our engineers could fit in while still confined to the standard card height.
The GeForce GTX 1630 is the most ideal upgrade for entry-level gamers who are looking for a fast yet quiet and power-efficient option to play their favourite games. The new shading advancements improve performance, enhance image quality and deliver new levels of geometric complexity while a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor allows for better performance on complex modern games.
Specifications
INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC
CUDA Cores: 512
Boost Clock (MHz): 1800
Base Clock(MHz): 1740
Memory Clock: 12Gbps
Standard Memory Config: 4GB
Memory Interface: GDDR6
Memory Interface Width: 64-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96
Dimension: L=196mm, H=113mm, W=2 slot
Display Connectors: HDMI 2.0b, 2x DisplayPort 1.4
INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 COMPACT
CUDA Cores: 512
Boost Clock (MHz): 1800
Base Clock(MHz): 1740
Memory Clock: 12Gbps
Standard Memory Config: 4GB
Memory Interface: GDDR6
Memory Interface Width: 64-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 96
Dimension: L=160mm, H=113mm, W=2 slot
Display Connectors: HDMI 2.0b, 2x DisplayPort 1.4
Availability
INNO3D is now working hard to make the new INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 TWIN X2 OC and INNO3D GeForce GTX 1630 COMPACT available at all premium resellers across the region.