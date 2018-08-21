INNO3D Presents GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK Editions

INNO3D presents the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK with Hybrid cooling solution that combines super-silent air-flow with ultimate water-cooling. Most of the GeForce RTX 30-series cards with hybrid cooling uses at least a 240mm radiator but INNO3D opted for smaller 120mm radiators for the iCHILL BLACK models. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL BLACK and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK cards sports a shorter card length of just 226mm making them compact enough to fit in tighter cases. The INNO3D RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK is even more compact having only a 2-slot thickness.
Hybrid Cooling SolutionThe iCHILL BLACK is designed with a metal shroud with a 90mm fan on the heatsink and an all-in-one liquid cooling solution with a 120mm radiator and 120mm PWM fan. The air-cooling solution comes with embedded heatpipes that dissipate heat from the memory with the help of the active 90mm fan. The hybrid cooling solution delivers superb cooling at lower operating noise levels. Completing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL BLACK and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK is a sturdy black-coloured backplate that provides protection and structural rigidity to the PCB.
Quick Specs
INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL BLACK
Boost Clock (MHz): 1710
Base Clock(MHz): 1365
Memory: 12GB GDDR6X
Length: 226mm
Height: 119mm
Width: 3-slot
INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK
Boost Clock (MHz): 1770
Base Clock(MHz): 1440
Memory: 10GB GDDR6X
Length: 226mm
Height: 119mm
Width: 2-slot
INNO3D will be shipping the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL BLACK and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK models to partner resellers worldwide soon.
