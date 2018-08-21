INNO3D Presents GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK Editions

Hybrid Cooling Solution

Quick Specs

INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL BLACK

Boost Clock (MHz): 1710

Base Clock(MHz): 1365

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Length: 226mm

Height: 119mm

Width: 3-slot



INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK

Boost Clock (MHz): 1770

Base Clock(MHz): 1440

Memory: 10GB GDDR6X

Length: 226mm

Height: 119mm

Width: 2-slot

The iCHILL BLACK is designed with a metal shroud with a 90mm fan on the heatsink and an all-in-one liquid cooling solution with a 120mm radiator and 120mm PWM fan. The air-cooling solution comes with embedded heatpipes that dissipate heat from the memory with the help of the active 90mm fan. The hybrid cooling solution delivers superb cooling at lower operating noise levels. Completing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL BLACK and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK is a sturdy black-coloured backplate that provides protection and structural rigidity to the PCB.INNO3D will be shipping the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL BLACK and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK models to partner resellers worldwide soon.To learn more, please visit the links below.