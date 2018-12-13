INNO3D Presents NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Lineup





The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599, the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.



Award-winning iCHILL X3 with Dazzling RGB

The iCHILL X3 is a perfect example of the latest in PC cooling technology, combining RGB design elements with advanced cooling capabilities to bring out the best in your gaming PC. The triple 98mm scythe fans offer maximum airflow to keep your PC cool, while the outer fan rotates anticlockwise to reduce turbulence. The heatsink design is functional and protects the PCB from bending, with a die-cast metal base and 8 heat pipes with a total length of 2,682mm and a surface area of 1,039,293mm².







For added convenience, the card is compatible with Aura Sync, Mystic Light, Polychrome, and RGB Fusion so you can easily control the lighting with most motherboard LED lighting software. Plus, the functionally engineered backplate releases hot air when needed under extreme loading, making sure your PC is running at an optimal level. The iCHILL X3 is the perfect way to keep your gaming PC running at its best.



Solid and Industrious X3 OC, TWIN X2/OC Dual Slot, with White Edition

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 3090 Ti X3 OC was a great success and this success was carried over to the RTX 40 Series with subtle but significant design upgrades and including the LED logo for the X3 OC. The RTX 4070 X3 OC is an impressive graphics card, measuring 297mm in length and 118mm in height, taking up only two slots, while the TWIN X2/OC and TWIN X2 OC White measures 250mm by 118mm, also a dual slot. This card comes with triple 88mm scythe fan blades for efficient cooling, and its die-cast metal base heatsink design is further complemented by 5 heat pipes to ensure proper cooling at optimal levels.

The X3 OC and TWIN X2/OC model offers maximum performance for hardcore gamers with their factory overclocking capabilities. Every design detail has been implemented to maximize hot air extraction and release, including the backplate with openings. Furthermore, the RTX 4070 is also optimized for virtual reality gaming with its advanced features like 4K resolution and real-time ray tracing. This card is built to provide an unrivaled gaming experience and will surely make a great addition to any gaming setup.

INNO3D did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.