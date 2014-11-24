Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Specs Leaked with 125W TDP Enthusiast Chips
The specifications for the next-generation mainstream Intel Core processors codenamed Comet Lake-S desktop processors have been leaked online and shared via Twitter by @momomo_us. Leaked specifications show the next-generation of unlocked K-series processors will be sporting a 125W Thermal Design Power (TDP), higher than the current 9th generation Intel Core i9-9900Ks TDP at 95W only. The Comet Lake-S SKU Plan reveals three enthusiast-grade chips, an i5, i7, and i9, all of which come with Intel vPro technology that features a large collection of hardware technologies including Hyperthreading, Turbo Boost 3.0, and others.
The higher TDP values of the upcoming enthusiast-grade Comet Lake-S processors suggest higher power consumption running at base frequency compared to the current-generation Intel Core processors. However, the mainstream offerings will retain a TDP rating of 65W and the low power chips at 35W TDP.
The leaked information also revealed the chipset platform roadmap for the Intel LGA 1159 socket to feature the Intel 400 Series chipset. The Intel 400 Series chipset retains the naming scheme of the previous chipset series except for the workstation-class chipset now renamed W series.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Leaked Product Page Indicates Radeon RX 5600 XT Will Match RX 5700 Shader Count · Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S Specs Leaked with 125W TDP Enthusiast Chips