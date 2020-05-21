Intel Acquires Rivet Networks

Intel announces its acquisition of Rivet Networks, makers of the high-performance Killer networking solution, with the aim to bolster Intels Wi-Fi products for the PC platform. Acquiring Rivet Networks complements Intels existing Wi-Fi solutions and aims to help Intel deliver reliable Wi-Fi solutions moving forward. Rivet Networks products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users. Furthermore, Rivet Networks products can utilize a combination of Ethernet and Wi-Fi to prioritize traffic on both connections. Intel plans to scale its PC Wi-Fi portfolio with Rivet Networks to serve a wider selection of consumers and partners. Intels acquisition of Rivet Networks will help in developing the best PC and connectivity experiences.

Intels History with Rivet Networks


Intel and Rivet Networks have partnered to build the Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi solution, which delivers immersive entertainment and gaming experiences along with powerful Wi-Fi 6 technology. Rivet Networks capabilities, including its software, are complementary to Intels wireless products and capabilities.

Learn more about the acquisition at the Intel website.

