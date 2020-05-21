Intel Acquires Rivet Networks

Intel announces its acquisition of Rivet Networks, makers of the high-performance Killer networking solution, with the aim to bolster Intels Wi-Fi products for the PC platform. Acquiring Rivet Networks complements Intels existing Wi-Fi solutions and aims to help Intel deliver reliable Wi-Fi solutions moving forward. Rivet Networks products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users. Furthermore, Rivet Networks products can utilize a combination of Ethernet and Wi-Fi to prioritize traffic on both connections. Intel plans to scale its PC Wi-Fi portfolio with Rivet Networks to serve a wider selection of consumers and partners. Intels acquisition of Rivet Networks will help in developing the best PC and connectivity experiences.
Intels History with Rivet Networks
Intel and Rivet Networks have partnered to build the Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi solution, which delivers immersive entertainment and gaming experiences along with powerful Wi-Fi 6 technology. Rivet Networks capabilities, including its software, are complementary to Intels wireless products and capabilities.
Learn more about the acquisition at the Intel website.