Intel Announces New Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit

Intel announces the new Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit, code-named Beast Canyon, designed to provide a high-end gaming experience in a compact NUC package. The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit comes equipped with the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors, support for full-sized discrete graphics cards, and a full range of I/O ports to support a wide range of gaming peripherals.
The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit also features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, fast Intel Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN port, and a 650-watt power supply. The NUC Kit supports up to 64GB of dual-channel memory and plenty of storage options with the NUCs four M.2 slots which supports PCIe x4 Gen4 NVMe solid-state drives. The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit uses a hinged lid for easy access to the interior for easy upgrades and troubleshooting. It packs three 92mm cooling fans to keep everything cool. Lastly, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit comes with under-chassis RGB lighting for added gaming ambiance.
Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit Specifications
CPU:
NUC11BTMi9 - 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11900KB (3.3GHz 5.0 GHz Turbo) 8 core, 16 thread, 24MB Cache, 65W
NUC11BTMi7 - 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700B (3.3 GHz 4.9 GHz Turbo) 8 core, 16 thread, 20MB Cache, 65W
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics (350 MHz 1.45 GHz)
Memory: Dual-channel SODIMM slots DDR4-3200 64 GB max
Storage: Up to four M.2 key M slots: 2280 CPU-attached PCIe X4 Gen4 NVMe (Intel Optane Memory M10, H10, H20, and Intel Optane SSD ready)
Other Features:
- HDMI 2.0b port
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports
- Intel 2.5 GB Ethernet port
- Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 and Bluetooth 5.2
- Eight USB 3.1 Gen2 ports
- SDXC slot with UHS-II support
- Supports up to three 4K displays
- All-around customizable RGB lighting with user-replaceable RGB-backlit front logo
- 3.5 mm front stereo headset jack
- Kensington lock ready
- 3-Year limited warranty
Pricing and Availability
The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kits are expected to be available this Q3 2021. The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit NUC11BTMi9 starts at $1,350 and the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit NUC11BTMi7 starts at $1,150.