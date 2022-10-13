Intel Arc A580 Graphics Now Available Worldwide

Intel announced Intel Arc A580 desktop graphics are immediately available worldwide from partners. The new product fills the middle of the Intel Arc discrete graphics product stack for gamers and creators, delivering advanced gaming performance at 1080p high settings on popular modern games, high frame rates on esports titles and a comprehensive set of media capabilities.
Intel Arc A580 graphics represents a compelling new offering in the segment delivering the modern features of the Arc GPU family to mainstream gamers and creators at a competitive price. Powerful gaming features such as Intel XeSS and ray tracing take the gaming experience further, enabling better performance at higher resolutions and hyperrealistic visuals.
At 512 gigabytes per second, more than double the memory bandwidth of the closest competitors1, Intel Arc A580-based add-in cards are equipped to smoothly run modern games. They also have comprehensive media support including dual hardware-accelerated AV1 decode and encode engines, so creators can work with the codec of their choice.
Built-in Intel® Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel® XMX) AI engines not only drive Intel XeSS, an AI-based upscaling technology but also provide great performance in other AI workloads, such as generative ones using models such as Stable Diffusion.
Pricing
The current lineup includes the ASRock Intel Arc A580 Challenger 8GB OC, GUNNIR Intel Arc A580 Index 8G (dual-fan) and Photon 8G OC (triple fan, coming soon), and SPARKLE Intel Arc A580 ORC OC Edition. The Intel Arc A580 graphics cards start from $179 MSRP. The SPARKLE Intel Arc A580 ORC OC Edition appears on Amazon US for $179.99.