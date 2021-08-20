Intel Architecture Day 2021: Xe-HPG Graphics and Alder Lake Architecture for Client Computing

Intel today introduces the new Xe-HPG discrete graphics microarchitecture for gamers and creators and the next-generation Alder Lake architecture, both for client computing, during the Intel Architecture Day 2021 virtual exhibit.
Intel Xe-HPG
Xe-HPG is a new discrete graphics microarchitecture for gamers and creators designed for scalability and enthusiast-class performance with a software-first approach. Products based on this microarchitecture will come to market in the first quarter of 2022 under the Intel Arc brand and Alchemist family of system-on-chips.
Intel boasts its leadership in integrated graphics, delivering up to 2X performance from Gen 9 to Gen 11 as well as from Gen 11 to the current Xe LP graphics on the Tiger Lake processors which are the current 11th generation Intel Core mobile processors fitted on the latest laptops. Now, Intel unveils its bigger plans to enter the high-performance PC graphics market. This will be Intels first high-performance discrete graphics for gaming and content creation.
Intel also presented the Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), Intels version of NVIDIAs DLSS technology. Watch the demo video below. Intel is said to be working with game developers to provide XeSS support.
Intel Alder Lake Architecture
Intels next-generation client architecture, code-named Alder Lake, is Intels first performance hybrid architecture. Alder Lake integrates a Performance-core and an Efficient-core to provide significant performance across all workload types. For the cores to work seamlessly with the operating system, Intel developed Intel Thread Director. Built directly into the core, Thread Director empowers the operating system to place the right thread on the right core at the right time. Alder Lake will deliver performance that scales to support all client segments from ultra-portable laptops to enthusiasts and commercial desktops.
Watch the Intel Architecture Day 2021 event replay below.
Timestamps:
Alder Lake presentation: 34:39
Xe-HPG presentation: 53:49