Intel Dispenses With 'Speciality Dodecahedron' Packaging For 9900K

The news was delivered in the discreet form of a Product Change Notification issued to their customers (i.e. distributors and retailers) which you can find on their QMS database . It clarifies that the product with this packaging will be EOL come June 26th, but the i9-9900K Special Edition will still be sold in Intel's standard folding carton packaging.The dodecahedron might have been attractive as a background piece, but it really served no purpose beyond the marketing. It was frustrating to store, manufactured from difficult to recycle materials, and didn't contain any additional paraphernalia (even an OEM CPU cooler) to justify the internal volume. Sadly, Intel were apeing the high-end packaging of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, and leaning into the more ostentatious leanings of enthusiast consumerism.It's unlikely that this will be the last Special Edition with fancy exterior, but with any luck the market at large will be spared another for the foreseeable future. And hopefully Intel can figure out a way to make it a little less 'extra' next time.