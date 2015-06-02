Intel Launch The 11th Gen Core i9-11900K

- Up to 19% gen-over-gen IPC performance improvement.

- Up to 50% better integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe graphics architecture. [3]

- Intel® Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions support to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) inferencevastly improving performance for deep learning workloads.

- Enhanced overclocking tools and features for flexible overclocking and tuning performance and experience.

- The(code-named Rocket Lake-S) launched worldwide today, led by the flagship Intel® Core i9-11900K. Reaching speeds of up to 5.3GHz with Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost[1], the Intel Core i9-11900K delivers even more performance to gamers and PC enthusiasts.Engineered on the new Cypress Cove architecture , 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors are designed to transform hardware and software efficiency and increase raw gaming performance. The new architecture brings up to 19% gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement[2] for the highest frequency cores and adds Intel® UHD graphics featuring the Intel® Xe graphics architecture for rich media and intelligent graphics capabilities. That matters because games and most applications continue to depend on high-frequency cores to drive high frame rates and low latency.With its new 11th Gen desktop processors, Intel continues to push desktop gaming performance to the limits and deliver the most amazing immersive experiences for players everywhere.At the top of the stack is the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K, featuring unmatched performance with up to 5.3 gigahertz, eight cores, 16 threads and 16 megabytes of Intel® Smart Cache. The unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processor supports fast memory speeds with DDR4-3200 to help enable smooth gameplay and seamless multitasking on this platform.Through close collaboration with more than 200 of the top game developers, Intel brings a host of game, engine, middleware and rendering optimizations to applications so they can take advantage of 11th Gen Intel® Core S-series processors to deliver exciting gaming experiences.11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors introduce new overclocking tools and features for more flexible tuning to achieve unmatched speeds and superior game performance. This generation includes real-time memory overclocking which enables changes to DDR4 frequency in real time, extending memory overclocking support for H570 and B560 chipsets allowing users to experience overclocking, Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) [2] and AVX-512 voltage guard band override, and an all new integrated memory controller with wider timings and Gear 2 support (in addition to Gear 1 support).The new 11th Gen Intel Core S-series delivers rich media experiences, from AAA gaming to high-definition streaming with additional features including DDR4-3200 MHz support, 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes, Intel Quick Sync Video, enhanced media (10bit AV1/12bit high-efficiency video coding decode and end-to-end compression), enhanced display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3), and discrete Thunderbolt 4± and Intel Wi-Fi 6E support.[1][2][3]Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. Learn more at http://www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex