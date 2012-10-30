Intel Launches 11th Generation Intel Core Processors for Thin-and-Light Laptops

Intel launches the 11th generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, the worlds best processors for thin-and-light laptops. Intel also introduces the Intel Evo platform brand verified through the Project Athena innovation programs second-edition specification and key experience indicators (KEIs). Intel proudly announce that there are more than 150 designed based on the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors coming from partner laptop brands including ASUS, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Dynabook, MSI, Razer, Samsung, and others.
Introducing Intel EvoIntel continues to lead the PC ecosystem in driving innovation across the platform to deliver the best computing experiences possible. The new Intel Evo platform brand represents the best laptops designed to help you focus and get things done no matter where you are. Based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and verified to the second edition specification and key experience indicators of Project Athena under an intensified testing methodology, Intel and its co-engineering partners are once again raising the bar for laptop experiences.
By measuring workflows under real-world conditions for consistent performance and battery life together, Intels unique testing and measurement methodology provide a preview into how a laptop will perform each day. Only the laptop designs that consistently meet or beat the KEIs and specifications are verified to use the Intel Evo badge. KEI targets are minimums and include:
- Consistent responsiveness on battery
- System wake from sleep in less than 1 second
- Nine or more hours of real-world battery life on systems with FHD displays
- Fast charging with up to a four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with FHD displays
Intel Evo platforms also feature best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity with integrated Thunderbolt 4 universal cable connectivity and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), as well as premium audio, webcam, and display, all wrapped in sleek thin-and-light form factors for a premium experience.
11th Gen Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are the worlds best processors for thin-and-light laptops across both Windows and ChromeOS. They represent Intels most ambitious system-on-chip (SoC), delivering more than a generational leap in performance and the best experiences for U-series laptops in productivity, creation, gaming, entertainment, and collaboration. A broad range of integrated features fuel the best thin-and-light platforms available with optimized CPU, GPU, artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration, software optimization, and platform capabilities that maximize real-world performance on the applications and feature people use the most:
Rich collaboration: 11th Gen processors are the best for collaboration with more immersive and personal AI-enhanced experiences, including enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA), AI-accelerated background blur and video super-resolution, the latest video decode and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing all on a thin-and-light PC.
Leadership productivity performance: More than 20% faster office productivity versus competitive products and on workflows that reflect how people use their laptops every day. Integrated Thunderbolt 4 capabilities also enable up to four ports for connecting to a universe of peripherals and single-cable access to fast-charging, external monitors and extended storage.
Thunderbolt 4 Preview
Advanced content creation: Up to 2.7x faster real-world photo editing and up to 2x faster real-world video editing versus competitive products, in addition to support for 8K HDR displays and up to four simultaneous 4K HDR displays.
Immersive entertainment: 11th Gen Intel Core processors are the first in the industry with hardware-supported Dolby Vision, delivering more immersive content experiences and improving system-level power by approximately 20% versus the previous generation, translating to more than an hour of additional video streaming on battery.
New gaming experiences: With up to 2x game performance over the previous generation, play Borderlands 3, Far Cry New Dawn, Hitman 2 and other popular game titles for the first time at 1080p on Intels integrated graphics. Share your success with friends with ability to game plus stream more than 2x faster than competitive products. All of this on integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and in a thin-and-light design.
With scalable performance across the 7- to 28-watt thermal envelope, nine processor configurations across two package designs for form factor flexibility and up to 4.8 GHz turbo frequency, 11th Gen Intel Core processors provide the single core speed crucial for advanced workloads on thin-and-light laptops. See processor models and specifications below.
Learn more about the 11th Generation Intel Core processors at Intel.com
Source: BusinessWire