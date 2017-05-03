Intel Launches Optane Memory H20 with Solid-State Storage for 11th Gen Platforms

Intel today announces the launch of the next-generation Intel Optane Memory H20 with solid-state storage for the 11th Gen Intel Core processor-based platforms. The Intel Optane memory H20 offers a personalized computing experience with a new level of performance and large storage capacity options for gamers, media and content creators, everyday users and professionals. The new Intel Optane memory H20 combines the best features of Intel Optane technology and Intel QLC 3D NAND flash memory technology on a single M.2 2280 form-factor storage device.
The versatile M.2 form factor works in everything from Intel Evo laptops to traditional desktops, as well as all-in-ones and mini-PCs. Providing improved performance and responsiveness with lower power consumption compared with the prior-generation product, Intel Optane memory H20 accelerates what you use most, from everyday tasks to managing large media and gaming files and applications.
Quick Specifications
Model: Intel Optane Memory H20 with Solid State Storage (32 GB + 512 GB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0, 3D XPoint, QLC)
Capacity: 512GB
Sequential Bandwidth - 100% Read (up to): 3400 MB/s
Sequential Bandwidth - 100% Write (up to): 2000 MB/s
Endurance Rating: 185 TBW
MTBF: 1.6 million hours
Warranty Period: 5 years
Form Factor: M.2 22 x 80mm
Interface: PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe
Hardware Encryption: AES 256 bit
Availability
Intel Optane Memory H20 with solid-state storage will be widely available to original equipment manufacturer customers beginning June 20. To learn more, please visit Intel.