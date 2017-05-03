Intel Launches Optane Memory H20 with Solid-State Storage for 11th Gen Platforms

Quick Specifications

Model: Intel Optane Memory H20 with Solid State Storage (32 GB + 512 GB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0, 3D XPoint, QLC)

Capacity: 512GB

Sequential Bandwidth - 100% Read (up to): 3400 MB/s

Sequential Bandwidth - 100% Write (up to): 2000 MB/s

Endurance Rating: 185 TBW

MTBF: 1.6 million hours

Warranty Period: 5 years

Form Factor: M.2 22 x 80mm

Interface: PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe

Hardware Encryption: AES 256 bit

The versatile M.2 form factor works in everything from Intel Evo laptops to traditional desktops, as well as all-in-ones and mini-PCs. Providing improved performance and responsiveness with lower power consumption compared with the prior-generation product, Intel Optane memory H20 accelerates what you use most, from everyday tasks to managing large media and gaming files and applications.Intel Optane Memory H20 with solid-state storage will be widely available to original equipment manufacturer customers beginning June 20. To learn more, please visit Intel