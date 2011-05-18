Intel Officially Launches Core i9-10850K 10-Core Processor

Intel officially launches the other unlocked Core i9 processor in its 10th generation processor line-up the Intel Core i9-10850K. Also sporting a 10-core, 20-thread design like the Intel Core i9-10900K, the i9-10850K comes at a 100MHz lower core clocks and boost clocks at 3.6GHz and 5.2GHz turbo, respectively. Both processor pack the same 20MB of Intel Smart Cache and a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 125W.
The Intel Core i9-10850K is £50 cheaper than the Intel Core i9-10900K at £479.99 retail. The addition of another unlocked Core i9 processor offers some sort of diversity and a good option for builders to save for other components given that it is an unlocked processor and is arguably the same chip as the i9-10900K. With decent overclocking, any advanced user can easily make it perform or even outperform the i9-10900K.
Intels product page for the Core i9-10850K has already been indexed in Google search engine a couple of hours earlier but is not accessible as of this writing. Nevertheless, the Intel Core i9-10850K can be found listed at major retailers worldwide for pre-orders.
Check out our review of the Intel Core i9-10900K
Specs Comparison
Intel Core i9-10900K
Architecture: Comet Lake
Manufacturing Process: 14nm
Socket: LGA 1200
No. of Cores: 10
No. of Threads: 20
Core Ratio: 37X
Clock Speed: 3.7GHz
Turbo Speed: 5.3GHz
Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Speed: 5.3GHz
Unlocked Core Multiplier: Yes
Unlocked Full Range Base Clock (B-Clock): Yes
Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Max TDP: 125W
Intel Core i9-10850K
Architecture: Comet Lake
Manufacturing Process: 14nm
Socket: LGA 1200
No. of Cores: 10
No. of Threads: 20
Core Ratio: 36X
Clock Speed: 3.6GHz
Turbo Speed: 5.2GHz
Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Speed: 5.1GHz
Unlocked Core Multiplier: Yes
Unlocked Full Range Base Clock (B-Clock): Yes
Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Max TDP: 125W
Intel Core i9-10900K
Architecture: Comet Lake
Manufacturing Process: 14nm
Socket: LGA 1200
No. of Cores: 10
No. of Threads: 20
Core Ratio: 37X
Clock Speed: 3.7GHz
Turbo Speed: 5.3GHz
Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Speed: 5.3GHz
Unlocked Core Multiplier: Yes
Unlocked Full Range Base Clock (B-Clock): Yes
Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Max TDP: 125W
Intel Core i9-10850K
Architecture: Comet Lake
Manufacturing Process: 14nm
Socket: LGA 1200
No. of Cores: 10
No. of Threads: 20
Core Ratio: 36X
Clock Speed: 3.6GHz
Turbo Speed: 5.2GHz
Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Speed: 5.1GHz
Unlocked Core Multiplier: Yes
Unlocked Full Range Base Clock (B-Clock): Yes
Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Max TDP: 125W
Pricing and Availability
The Intel Core i9-10850K is now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £479.99 (Due on August 14, 2020). The Intel Core i9-10900K is also available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £529.99, also due on August 14, 2020. Both processors are sold without a stock cooling solution.