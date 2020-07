Intel Officially Launches Core i9-10850K 10-Core Processor

Specs Comparison

Intel Core i9-10900K

Architecture: Comet Lake

Manufacturing Process: 14nm

Socket: LGA 1200

No. of Cores: 10

No. of Threads: 20

Core Ratio: 37X

Clock Speed: 3.7GHz

Turbo Speed: 5.3GHz

Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Speed: 5.3GHz

Unlocked Core Multiplier: Yes

Unlocked Full Range Base Clock (B-Clock): Yes

Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630

Max TDP: 125W



Intel Core i9-10850K

Architecture: Comet Lake

Manufacturing Process: 14nm

Socket: LGA 1200

No. of Cores: 10

No. of Threads: 20

Core Ratio: 36X

Clock Speed: 3.6GHz

Turbo Speed: 5.2GHz

Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Speed: 5.1GHz

Unlocked Core Multiplier: Yes

Unlocked Full Range Base Clock (B-Clock): Yes

Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630

Intel’s product page for the Core i9-10850K has already been indexed in Google search engine a couple of hours earlier but is not accessible as of this writing. Nevertheless, the Intel Core i9-10850K can be found listed at major retailers worldwide for pre-orders.The Intel Core i9-10850K is now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £479.99 (Due on August 14, 2020). The Intel Core i9-10900K is also available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £529.99, also due on August 14, 2020. Both processors are sold without a stock cooling solution.