Intel Officially Launches "Lakefield" Core Processors with Hybrid Technology

June 10th 2020 - Today, Intel launched Intel® Core processors with Intel® Hybrid Technology, code-named "Lakefield." Leveraging Intels Foveros 3D packaging technology and featuring a hybrid CPU architecture for power and performance scalability, Lakefield processors are the smallest to deliver Intel Core performance and full Windows compatibility across productivity and content creation experiences for ultra-light and innovative form factors.



Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intels vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intels deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future.
Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms


Why Theyre Great for Innovative PC Form Factors: Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology deliver full Windows 10 application compatibility in up to a 56% smaller package area for up to 47% smaller board size[1] and extended battery life, providing OEMs more flexibility in form factor design across single, dual and foldable screen devices while delivering the PC experiences people expect. They are also:

- The first Intel Core processors shipping with attached package-on-package (PoP) memory, further reducing board size.
- The first Intel Core processors to deliver as low as 2.5mW of standby SoC power  an up to 91% reduction compared to Y-series processors  for more time between charges[2].
- The first Intel processors to feature native dual internal display pipes, making them ideally suited for foldable and dual-screen PCs.


When You Can Get It: Two announced designs powered by the Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology and co-engineered with Intel include the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the first fully functional PC with a folding OLED display unveiled at CES 2020 and expected to ship this year, and the Intel-based Samsung Galaxy Book S expected in select markets starting in June.



About Key Features & Capabilities: Intel Core i5 and i3 processors with Intel Hybrid Technology leverage a 10nm Sunny Cove core to take on more intense workloads and foreground applications, while four power-efficient Tremont cores balance power and performance optimization for background tasks. The processors are fully compatible with 32- and 64-bit Windows applications, helping reach new heights for the thinnest and lightest designs.

Smallest package size, enabled by Foveros: With Foveros 3D stacking technology, processors achieve a dramatic reduction in package area  now only a miniscule 12x12x1 mm, approximately the size of a dime  by stacking two logic dies and two layers of DRAM in three dimensions, also eliminating the need for external memory.

Hardware-guided OS scheduling: Enabling real-time communication between the CPU and the OS scheduler to run the right apps on the right cores, the hybrid CPU architecture helps deliver up to 24% better performance per SOC power[3] and up to 12% faster single-threaded integer compute-intensive application performance[4].

More than 2x throughput on Intel UHD for AI-enhanced workloads[5]: Flexible GPU engine compute enables sustained, high-throughput inference applications  including AI-enhanced video stylization, analytics and image resolution upscaling.

Up to 1.7x better graphics performance[6]: Gen11 graphics delivers seamless media and content creation on the go  the biggest leap in graphics for Intel processor-based 7-watt systems. Convert video clips up to 54% faster[7], and with support for up to four external 4K displays, immerse in rich visuals for content creation and entertainment.

Gigabit connectivity: With support for Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Intel LTE solutions, experience seamless video conferencing and streaming online.


Processor Specifications:



Samsung's latest range of Galaxy S Notebooks are among the first to be equipped with Intel's 'Lakefield' hybrid processors. To learn more, check out the Intel Hybrid Processor product brief at Intel.com.

[1] Up to 56% smaller package area and up to 47% smaller board size: Intel® Core i5-L16G7 compared to Intel® Core i7 8500Y processor

[2] Up to 91% reduction in standby power: Intel® Core i5-L16G7 compared to Intel® Core i7-8500Y

[3] Up to 24% better web browsing power efficiency: As measured by WebXPRT3 score per Watt on Intel® Core i5-L16G7 vs. Intel® Core i7-8500Y

[4] Up to 12% faster single threaded integer compute intensive application performance: As measured by SPEC CPU2006 on Intel® Core i5-L16G7 vs. Intel® Core i7-8500Y

[5] 2x throughput on Intel UHD graphics for AI-Enhanced Workloads: As measured by MLPerf v0.5 Inference with Offline Scenario using OpenVINO 2020.R2 framework Closed ResNet50-v1.5 offline FP16 GPU (Batch=128) workload on Intel® Core i5-L16G7 versus Intel® Core i7-8500Y

[6] Up to 1.7x better graphics performance: As measured by 3DMark 11 on Intel® Core i5-L16G7 vs. Intel® Core i7-8500Y

[7] Up to 54% faster at converting video clips to your favorite format: as measured by Handbrake RUG 1213 on Intel® Core i5-L16G7 vs. Intel® Core i5-8200Y


