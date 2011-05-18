Intel Officially Launches "Lakefield" Core Processors with Hybrid Technology

Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intels vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intels deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future.

Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms

- The first Intel Core processors shipping with attached package-on-package (PoP) memory, further reducing board size.

- The first Intel Core processors to deliver as low as 2.5mW of standby SoC power  an up to 91% reduction compared to Y-series processors  for more time between charges[2].

- The first Intel processors to feature native dual internal display pipes, making them ideally suited for foldable and dual-screen PCs.

Smallest package size, enabled by Foveros: With Foveros 3D stacking technology, processors achieve a dramatic reduction in package area  now only a miniscule 12x12x1 mm, approximately the size of a dime  by stacking two logic dies and two layers of DRAM in three dimensions, also eliminating the need for external memory.



Hardware-guided OS scheduling: Enabling real-time communication between the CPU and the OS scheduler to run the right apps on the right cores, the hybrid CPU architecture helps deliver up to 24% better performance per SOC power[3] and up to 12% faster single-threaded integer compute-intensive application performance[4].



More than 2x throughput on Intel UHD for AI-enhanced workloads[5]: Flexible GPU engine compute enables sustained, high-throughput inference applications  including AI-enhanced video stylization, analytics and image resolution upscaling.



Up to 1.7x better graphics performance[6]: Gen11 graphics delivers seamless media and content creation on the go  the biggest leap in graphics for Intel processor-based 7-watt systems. Convert video clips up to 54% faster[7], and with support for up to four external 4K displays, immerse in rich visuals for content creation and entertainment.



Gigabit connectivity: With support for Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Intel LTE solutions, experience seamless video conferencing and streaming online.