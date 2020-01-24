Intel Post Record Q4 & YoY Revenue

PRESS RELEASE
SANTA CLARA, Calif., January 23, 2020 - Intel Corporation today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results. The company also announced that its board of directors approved a five percent cash dividend increase to $1.32 per share on an annual basis. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on the company's common stock, which will be payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 7.
"In 2019, we gained share in an expanded addressable market that demands more performance to process, move and store data," said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. "One year into our long-term financial plan, we have outperformed our revenue and EPS expectations. Looking ahead, we are investing to win the technology inflections of the future, play a bigger role in the success of our customers and increase shareholder returns."
Q4 2019 Financial Highlights
In the fourth quarter, the company generated approximately $9.9 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.4 billion and used $3.5 billion to repurchase 63 million shares of stock.
Full-Year 2019 Financial Highlights
Intel achieved record revenue while investing $13.4 billion in research and development and reducing spending to 27 percent of total revenue.
For the full year, the company generated a record $33.1 billion cash from operations, paid dividends of $5.6 billion and used $13.6 billion to repurchase 272 million shares of stock.
Business Unit Summary
Intel's collection of data-centric businesses achieved record revenue in the fourth quarter, led by record Data Center Group (DCG) revenue. DCG revenue grew 19 percent YoY in the fourth quarter, driven by robust demand from cloud service provider customers and a continued strong mix of high-performance 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Intel acquired Habana Labs in the fourth quarter, strengthening its artificial intelligence portfolio for the data center. Internet of Things Group (IOTG) revenue was up 13 percent on strength in retail and transportation. Mobileye achieved record revenue, up 31 percent YoY on increasing ADAS adoption. Intel's memory business (NSG) was up 10 percent YoY on continued NAND and Intel Optane bit growth. PSG fourth-quarter revenue was down 17 percent YoY.
In the fourth quarter, the PC-centric business (CCG) was up 2 percent on higher modem sales and desktop platform volumes. Major PC manufacturers have introduced 44 systems featuring the new, 10 nm-based 10th Gen Intel Core processors (previously referred to as "Ice Lake"), and momentum continues to build for Project Athena. Project Athena-verified devices have been tuned, tested and verified to deliver fantastic system-level innovation and benefits spanning battery life, consistent responsiveness, instant wake, application compatibility and more. Intel has verified 26 Project Athena designs to date.
