Intel SSD 670p SSD Launched

Intel launches the Intel SSD 670p Series for everyday computing and mainstream gaming systems. The Intel SSD 670p is a 144-layer quad-level cell (QLC)-based solid-state drive. Available in up to 2TB capacities, the 670p offers great value for mainstream computer users with its 2X sequential read and 20% improved endurance over previous generation SSD. The Intel SSD 670p offers a right balance of performance, cost, and power. The Intel SSD 670p comes in an M.2 2280 form-factor and in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.
The Intel SSD 670p is based on our 144-Layer QLC 3D NAND with 128 gigabytes per die and provides up to two times better read performance, 38% better random read performance, and up to 50% better latency over our previous generation SSDs. By offering peak performance, capacities up to 2 terabytes, and improved reliability, the Intel SSD 670p is the ideal storage solution for thin-and-light laptops.
Rob Crooke, Intel senior vice president, and general manager of the NAND Products and Solutions Group
Performance
Intel SSD 670p 2TB
Sequential Read: 3500 MB/s
Sequential Write: 2700 MB/s
Interface: PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe
Intel SSD 670p 1TB
Sequential Read: 3500 MB/s
Sequential Write: 2500 MB/s
Interface: PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe
Intel SSD 670p 512GB
Sequential Read: 3000 MB/s
Sequential Write: 1600 MB/s
Interface: PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe
Learn more about the Intel SSD 670p Series at Intel.