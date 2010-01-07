Intel SSD 670p SSD Launched

The Intel SSD 670p is based on our 144-Layer QLC 3D NAND with 128 gigabytes per die and provides up to two times better read performance, 38% better random read performance, and up to 50% better latency over our previous generation SSDs. By offering peak performance, capacities up to 2 terabytes, and improved reliability, the Intel SSD 670p is the ideal storage solution for thin-and-light laptops.

Rob Crooke, Intel senior vice president, and general manager of the NAND Products and Solutions Group

Intel SSD 670p 2TBSequential Read: 3500 MB/sSequential Write: 2700 MB/sInterface: PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMeIntel SSD 670p 1TBSequential Read: 3500 MB/sSequential Write: 2500 MB/sInterface: PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMeIntel SSD 670p 512GBSequential Read: 3000 MB/sSequential Write: 1600 MB/sInterface: PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMeLearn more about the Intel SSD 670p Series at Intel