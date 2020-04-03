Intel's Debuts Iris Xe MAX Graphics Discrete Graphics for Laptops

October 31st 2020 - Intel Whats New: Today, Intel launched Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics, designed for thin-and-light laptops and now available from partners. Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics is based on the same Xe-LP microarchitecture used for Intel Iris Xe graphics in 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors. It is Intels first Xe-based discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) as part of the companys strategy to enter the discrete graphics market. Intel Iris Xe MAX platforms feature Intel Deep Link technology as part of Intel Adaptix, support PCIe Gen 4 and address an emerging need for content creation performance in thin-and-light laptops.
"We set out to redefine the role of discrete graphics in thin-and-light laptops and address a growing segment of creators who want more portability. Iris Xe MAX graphics and Intel® Deep Link technology serve as examples of the kind of platform-level innovation that Intel plans to bring to market in the future as we execute to our scalable Xe roadmap."
Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager of Client XPU Product and Solutions in the Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software Group
Intel DG1 chip 2
Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics, built on Intels 10nm SuperFin process, introduces Intel Deep Link technology, which unlocks creativity in thin-and-light laptops by aggregating multiple processing engines and a common software framework and graphics driver. It was introduced Oct. 31, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
» Click to download this image and other product and Iris Xe images
Why It Matters:
During Intel Architecture Day, Intel announced that the Xe-LP microarchitecture will deliver advanced performance for mobile platforms. Intel Iris Xe graphics has been a game changer for the mobile PC visual experience and, together with 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, delivers amazing low-power graphics with leading media, display and AI. Intel continues its innovation and leadership by combining 11th Gen Core mobile processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics to help enable new experiences, provide developers with access to a more open and common software framework, and simplify driver distribution and validation for customers.
What Deep Link Does
Deep Link aggregates multiple processing engines through a common software framework to bring new capabilities and better performance to PCs. This framework helps to unlock creativity in thin-and-light laptops by maximizing CPU performance, boosting artificial intelligence (AI) creation performance and taking industry leading encode to the next level.
How Deep Link Works: Deep Link technology brings together processing engines under a common software framework, allowing software developers to significantly boost content creation workload performance. Applications can scale certain workloads across integrated and discrete graphics. Examples include:
- An additive AI capability that enables inferencing and rendering on both GPUs to accelerate content-creation workloads.
- A combination of industry-leading encode engines in each GPU through hyper encoding that allows the time to render out videos for reviewing or sharing.
The first Deep Link-enabled applications use Intel Media SDK, Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit and Intel VTune Profiler to access the full power of the platform. Developers will also be able to utilize Deep Link technology using Intels powerful cross-architecture oneAPI toolkits. Developers interested in accessing Deep Link technology can sign up for future updates and information.
Where You Can Get It:
Available starting today, Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics is available for Acer Swift 3x, Asus VivoBook Flip TP470 and Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2 in 1. These are the first devices to leverage 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics and Intel Deep Link technology.
What It Delivers:
11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors paired with Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics deliver Additive AI to provide 7 times faster AI-based creation[1] than similar laptops configured with third-party graphics, and Hyper Encode for up to 1.78 times faster encoding[2] than a high-end desktop graphics card. Additionally, the CPU is rarely optimized in thin-and-light laptops paired with third-party discrete graphics. Deep Links Dynamic Power Share enables all the power and thermal resources to be dedicated to the CPU when the discrete graphics is idle, resulting in up to 20% better CPU performance[3] when a creator attempts a sustained task such as executing a final render.
Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics also deliver great thin-and-light 1080p gaming on popular games. Intel is adding to the game experience by delivering two new features: Game Sharpening and Instant Game Tuning. These features will be available through the Intel Graphics Command Center.
Intel is offering two bundle promotions that offer creator applications and games. One bundle for 11th Gen Intel Core Processor-based systems will go live Nov 3; a second bundle exclusively for Intel Iris Xe MAX-based systems will be available through Amazon.com and other participating retailers.
Whats Next:
The Xe architecture is a fully scalable graphics architecture that will serve many markets, from integrated graphics to entry-level discrete to high-end gaming and datacenter graphics for HPC and AI workloads. In addition to mobile, Intel is working with its partners to bring Xe-LP-based discrete graphics to value desktops in the first half of 2021. Intel is on the path to improve the visual computing experience for billions of people as it continues to ramp up Xe architecture products and software initiatives, with the Xe-LP based Intel® Server GPU shipping this year and Xe-HP and Xe-HPG products arriving in 2021.
--
The Small Print:
All information provided here is subject to change without notice. Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. Learn more at www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex
Performance with Intel® DTT will vary based on chassis design choices, chassis temperature thresholds, cooling solutions, form factors (xyz dimensions), air flow, and ambient air temperatures.
Testing concluded October 26th, 2020 and may not reflect all publicly available updates. See configuration disclosure for details. No product can be absolutely secure.
Your costs and results may vary.
Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software or service activation.
1 Tested on 11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1165G7 with Intel® Iris Xe MAX vs 10th Gen Intel® Core i7-1065G7 with Nvidia GeForce MX350. Configurations and workloads information available at www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex
2 Tested on 11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1165G7 with Intel® Iris Xe MAX vs 10th Gen Intel® Core i9-10980HK with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super MaxQ. Configurations and workloads information available at www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex
3 Tested on 11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1165G7 with Intel® Iris Xe MAX vs simulated 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 with Nvidia GeForce MX350. Configurations and workloads information available at www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex