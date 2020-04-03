Intel's Debuts Iris Xe MAX Graphics Discrete Graphics for Laptops

"We set out to redefine the role of discrete graphics in thin-and-light laptops and address a growing segment of creators who want more portability. Iris Xe MAX graphics and Intel® Deep Link technology serve as examples of the kind of platform-level innovation that Intel plans to bring to market in the future as we execute to our scalable Xe roadmap."

 Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager of Client XPU Product and Solutions in the Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software Group

- An additive AI capability that enables inferencing and rendering on both GPUs to accelerate content-creation workloads.

- A combination of industry-leading encode engines in each GPU through hyper encoding that allows the time to render out videos for reviewing or sharing.