Introducing EVGA SuperNOVA G7 PSUs with System Load Indicator Bars

EVGA introduces its newest addition to the EVGA SuperNOVA family of power supply units the EVGA SuperNOVA G7. The G7 is a micro-sized 80 PLUS Gold ATX power supply with a fully modular cable design and integrated System Load Indicator Bars on its visible side. We have seen OLED and LCD screens integrated on high-end power supply units like the ASUS ROG THOR power supply units, the EVGA SuperNOVA G7 is the first of its kind with its System Load Indicator LED Bars.
The System Load Indicator LED Bars display real-time load information in five levels, measuring 20% load for each increment. This feature is simple yet very informative without the need for software. The G7 also comes with the standard suite of protections, and 100% Japanese capacitors. The new EVGA SuperNOVA G7 Series is backed with EVGAs world-leading 10-year warranty.
EVGA SuperNOVA G7 Series Key Features- 80 PLUS Gold certified, with 92% (115VAC) / 93% (220VAC~240VAC) efficiency or higher under typical loads
- Half-bridge LLC Resonant Controller and DC-DC design leads to extremely tight voltage regulation and very low ripple & noise
- System Load LED Indicator Bars to help you keep an eye on your overall power usage
- Fully Modular to reduce clutter and improve airflow
- 100% Japanese Capacitors ensure long-term reliability
- Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)
- EVGA ECO Intelligent Thermal Control System eliminates fan noise at low to medium loads
- Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan for ultra-quiet operation and increased lifespan.
- Unbeatable EVGA 10-Year Warranty and unparalleled EVGA Customer Support
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA SuperNOVA G7 Series PSU is available in 650W, 750W, 850W, and 1000W models, now available on EVGA.com.
EVGA SuperNOVA G7 650W: $159.99 MSRP
EVGA SuperNOVA G7 750W: $169.99 MSRP
EVGA SuperNOVA G7 850W: $189.99 MSRP
EVGA SuperNOVA G7 1000W: $239.99 MSRP