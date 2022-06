Introducing EVGA SuperNOVA G7 PSUs with System Load Indicator Bars

EVGA SuperNOVA G7 Series Key Features

- 80 PLUS Gold certified, with 92% (115VAC) / 93% (220VAC~240VAC) efficiency or higher under typical loads- Half-bridge LLC Resonant Controller and DC-DC design leads to extremely tight voltage regulation and very low ripple & noise- System Load LED Indicator Bars to help you keep an eye on your overall power usage- Fully Modular to reduce clutter and improve airflow- 100% Japanese Capacitors ensure long-term reliability- Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)- EVGA ECO Intelligent Thermal Control System eliminates fan noise at low to medium loads- Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan for ultra-quiet operation and increased lifespan.- Unbeatable EVGA 10-Year Warranty and unparalleled EVGA Customer SupportThe EVGA SuperNOVA G7 Series PSU is available in 650W, 750W, 850W, and 1000W models, now available on EVGA.com EVGA SuperNOVA G7 650W: $159.99 MSRPEVGA SuperNOVA G7 750W: $169.99 MSRPEVGA SuperNOVA G7 850W: $189.99 MSRPEVGA SuperNOVA G7 1000W: $239.99 MSRP