Introducing Synology DiskStation DS923+ for Small Business and Home Office Data Management

Synology today announced the new 4-bay Synology DiskStation DS923+, the latest in its Plus line of all-in-one storage devices for home office and small business users. Powered by the versatile Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, the DS923+ delivers comprehensive solutions to protect and manage business data, easily collaborate on documents, access files remotely, and monitor physical assets, all within a compact desktop format. It offers consistent performance out of the box, with the option to easily upgrade networking and further boost data transfer speeds through network cards.
Efficient storage that scales with your needs
The DiskStation DS923+ can function as the primary storage and data protection solution for homes and small offices, or as an edge node for multi-site deployments. Capable of storing over 50 TB across its compact 4-bay setup, it can easily be scaled to accommodate over 120 TB across 9 drives with a DX517 expansion unit. Users can further boost performance by upgrading to 10GbE networking and by adding M.2 NVMe SSD drives through the built-in PCIe slot to enable fast caching or create additional all-flash storage pools.
Make the most of on-premises storage
For teams working remotely and businesses operating across multiple locations, site-to-site file syncing enables content mirroring between Synology devices. Synology Drive delivers intuitive file management and sharing, combining convenient remote file access with the privacy and 100% data ownership of on-premises storage.
The DiskStation DS923+ allows users to make use of high-performance local storage while simultaneously reducing footprint using hybrid cloud technology. Synology Hybrid Share efficiently stores cold data in the cloud and keeps frequently accessed files cached on the device for access at LAN speed.
Multi-layered backup
Ensuring that critical or sensitive data is always protected against modern cybersecurity threats is essential to avoid irreversible loss of valuable information. Synology's Active Backup Suite allows IT infrastructure, such as Windows and Linux systems, Hyper-V/VMware VMs, and Microsoft 365/Google Workspace accounts, to be safely backed up onto the DS923+ and easily restored when needed. For increased redundancy, backups and point-in-time snapshots of data stored on the NAS can also be created and sent offsite to another server or cloud service.
Compact surveillance s1erver
The device can also serve as a full-fledged video management system with full local data ownership. Synology's Surveillance Station is a powerful VMS that is currently implemented in and protecting over 500,000 sites. Flexible ONVIF support and more than 8,300 validated IP cameras make deployment simple and easily suited to each location's requirements.
Surveillance Station makes it easy to set up and manage up to 40 cameras with a modern and customizable interface. For larger or multiple building environments, the option to overlay floor plans and Google Maps or OpenStreetMap maps is available for maximum situational awareness. Important footage can be retained for increased resiliency with support for recording server backup, multi-device management, and even end-to-end encrypted, simultaneous dual recording to the Synology C2 cloud.
Availability
The Synology DiskStation DS923+ is available starting today through Synology partners and resellers worldwide.