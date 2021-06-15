Introducing the ASRock DeskMini Max 10L Water Cooled Mini-PC Concept

ASRock announces the DeskMini Max, a 10L mini-PC water-cooling concept PC that aims to provide high-performance in mini-PC form-factor. The ASRock DeskMini Max is the ultimate DeskMini series built for various applications. DeskMini Max supports the latest AMD Ryzen CPU and APU, discrete graphics card as well as liquid cooler. It will also have support for up to 128GB of DDR4 U-DIMM memory with ASRocks proprietary motherboard. The DeskMini Max aims to deliver exceptional performance in a compact mini-PC form factor for daily computing, gaming, business, home entertainment, and content creation. Watch the DeskMini Max feature video below.
The ASRock DeskMini Max reserves four PCIe slots space for expansion in a compact case. This design allows it to accommodate various kinds of peripheral devices, including the PCIe card, 5.25" ODD, 3.5" HDD, or a single radiator liquid cooler. Furthermore, the DeskMini Max is capable of creating a mini workstation through RAID function and four U-DIMM slots which support ECC memory modules. DeskMini Max is flexible to configure and ready for any application.
Moreover, DeskMini Max offers one M.2 SSD, two SATA ports, and nine USB ports, involving an onboard Type-C port built on the front I/O for charging the mobile device and data transfer. Support up to three display monitors to be used simultaneously without adding an extra graphics card. The DeskMini Max includes an internal 500W 80 PLUS bronze certificate power supply unit with customized cable length. The customized power supply unit makes cable management easier, saves space, and has better performance of heat dissipation.
ASRock DeskMini Max Specifications
Compact 10-litre volume chassis
Supports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen 5000/4000/3000/2000 Series Desktop APU & CPU (up to 105W)
4 x DDR4 U-DIMM memory (up to 128GB)
Supports PCIe Cards (Max. Length: 200m)
1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x D-Sub (Integrated)
1 x Headset, 1 x Audio jack (Line out)
5 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (1 x Type-C), 4 x USB 2.0
Up to 3 storage (2 x SATA, 1 x M.2 SSD)
1 x M.2 (key E 2230) slot for Wi-Fi + BT Module
1 x RJ45 Gigabit LAN
5.25" ODD/Peripheral devices (Optional)
500W 80 PLUS Bronze power supply with custom length cables
168(W) x 220.8(D) x 268(H) mm (excl. Protrusions)
No further information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. Check out the DeskMini Series at ASRock.