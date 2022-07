Introducing the CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 boasts dynamic, individually addressable ten-zone RGB lighting, encased in a panoramic light bar that wraps around the top of each module. The result is a seamless light array – evident from a wide range of angles – illuminating your system with vivid lighting effects. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables customizable RGB lighting control for detailed, synchronized lighting with the rest of your iCUE-compatible setup – or unlocking even greater immersion with real-time RGB lighting integration when playing select games. CORSAIR iCUE also saves custom Intel XMP 3.0 profiles to control your memory’s performance by app or task for maximizing efficiency and controlling onboard voltage regulation to achieve more finely-tuned, stable overclocking than previous generations which relied on only motherboard BIOS control. With these software features at your command, you can take your system to unprecedented levels of performance on 12th Generation Intel Core™ processors and select Z690 motherboards. Custom Intel XMP 3.0 profiles will be available later this year.As with all CORSAIR DDR5 memory, VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 modules are built with only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure consistently high frequencies, atop performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. Cooling these chips is a stylish solid aluminum heatspreader that efficiently conducts heat away from your memory while complementing your system’s modern aesthetic. A limited lifetime warranty grants you peace of mind that your new memory will last throughout your PC’s lifespan and future upgrades.CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory kits are now listed on Amazon and Amazon UK