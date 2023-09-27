Introducing the COUGAR MX600 RGB Chassis

Introducing the COUGAR MX600 RGB an evolution of the compact-footprint tower concept that redefines cooling and ventilation. The COUGAR MX600 RGB raises the bar for compact design: a future-proofed full-tower capacity, versatile GPU orientation, streamlined setup and efficient cable management all with just a mid-tower footprint.
Available in black and white colours, the COUGAR MX600 RGB is preinstalled with a 120mm rear panel fan and 3x 140mm PWM front panel fans. Equipped with a fan bracket on the power unit cabin for two fans, and the option to add three additional fans to the top panel, the MX600 RGB offers a maximum total capacity of nine fans. This impressive configuration maxes out cooling power, making being burned out of your game a thing of the past.
Key FeaturesWhere The Winds Meet
​Say goodbye to hot rigs: the COUGAR MX600 RGB is inoculated against escalating temperatures with full omnidirectional ventilation. 11% increase in airflow area provided by square vs circular perforations in grid alignment. 110mm allowance for PSU compartment height with intake vents provides more airflow for your GPU. 2 angled surfaces to the front and side direct airflow with precision, cooling your CPU and graphics card where it's needed most.
Burn Notice
​ ont let overheating burn you out of the game. The COUGAR MX600 RGB cools your rig where it operates at its highest intensity. Comes equipped with three 140mm fans at the front, exceeding the norm for its price range. The chassis supports up to 9 fans delivering exceptional, focused cooling power.
The Way of Water
​The COUGAR MX600 RGB supports dual top and front 360mm water cooling options.
Open World
​Its front fan bracket design streamlines setup by allowing the installation of front fans or water cooling without removing the front panel. The fully detachable top cover offers abundant space for system components, and an easily removable PSU cabin cover lets you install or change without hassle. Fans or a 360mm water cooling system can be directly mounted on the top cover, and securely fixed when reattached.
Shields Up
​Five strategically placed filters shield your precious components from being infiltrated by dust. The quick-slide front filter in particular can be accessed without removing the front panel, minimizing contact with airborne particles during maintenance. From the bottom to the top, from the sides to the front, the comprehensive filtration ensures your hardware remains pristine, reducing maintenance and prolonging the lifespan of your PC.
Under New Management
​The premium cable management design features cable routing rails and seven Velcro straps for securing unruly cables. A discreet cover keeps everything out of sight for hassle-free organization and provides an immaculate view of the interior.
Days Of Future Past
​Stay ahead of the gaming evolution with the capacity of a full tower in a sleek and compact profile. The MX600 RGB is fully compatible with modern bleeding-edge 400mm GPUs, E-ATX motherboard and eight bridgeless expansion slots allowing for extensive customization while maintaining the smaller footprint of a mid tower.
More Build Options
​The COUGAR MX600 RGBs support for both vertical and horizontal GPU orientation gives you even more build options, with a GPU support bracket guaranteeing stability. (A Vertical GPU Kit is included for full functionality and convenience at no extra cost.)
Light. Speed.
​The COUGAR MX600 RGB features an integrated universal fan hub that enables seamless coordination of PWM fan speed and RGB lighting. This allows you to control the RGB lighting without the need for software, or synchronize it with motherboard software.
Pricing and Availability
​USA: Black $119.99, White $119.99 - available mid-October
UK: Black £129, White £139 available end-October
EMEA: Black 149, White 159 - available end-October in select markets
To learn more about the COUGAR MX600 RGB chassis, please visit https://cougargaming.com/products/cases/mx600-rgb/