Introducing the COUGAR MX600 RGB Chassis

Key Features

​Say goodbye to hot rigs: the COUGAR MX600 RGB is inoculated against escalating temperatures with full omnidirectional ventilation. 11% increase in airflow area provided by square vs circular perforations in grid alignment. 110mm allowance for PSU compartment height with intake vents provides more airflow for your GPU. 2 angled surfaces to the front and side direct airflow with precision, cooling your CPU and graphics card where it's needed most.​on’t let overheating burn you out of the game. The COUGAR MX600 RGB cools your rig where it operates at its highest intensity. Comes equipped with three 140mm fans at the front, exceeding the norm for its price range. The chassis supports up to 9 fans delivering exceptional, focused cooling power.​The COUGAR MX600 RGB supports dual top and front 360mm water cooling options.​Its front fan bracket design streamlines setup by allowing the installation of front fans or water cooling without removing the front panel. The fully detachable top cover offers abundant space for system components, and an easily removable PSU cabin cover lets you install or change without hassle. Fans or a 360mm water cooling system can be directly mounted on the top cover, and securely fixed when reattached.​Five strategically placed filters shield your precious components from being infiltrated by dust. The quick-slide front filter in particular can be accessed without removing the front panel, minimizing contact with airborne particles during maintenance. From the bottom to the top, from the sides to the front, the comprehensive filtration ensures your hardware remains pristine, reducing maintenance and prolonging the lifespan of your PC.​The premium cable management design features cable routing rails and seven Velcro straps for securing unruly cables. A discreet cover keeps everything out of sight for hassle-free organization and provides an immaculate view of the interior.​Stay ahead of the gaming evolution with the capacity of a full tower in a sleek and compact profile. The MX600 RGB is fully compatible with modern bleeding-edge 400mm GPUs, E-ATX motherboard and eight bridgeless expansion slots allowing for extensive customization while maintaining the smaller footprint of a mid tower.​The COUGAR MX600 RGB’s support for both vertical and horizontal GPU orientation gives you even more build options, with a GPU support bracket guaranteeing stability. (A Vertical GPU Kit is included for full functionality and convenience at no extra cost.)​The COUGAR MX600 RGB features an integrated universal fan hub that enables seamless coordination of PWM fan speed and RGB lighting. This allows you to control the RGB lighting without the need for software, or synchronize it with motherboard software.​USA: Black $119.99, White $119.99 - available mid-OctoberUK: Black £129, White £139 – available end-OctoberEMEA: Black €149, White €159 - available end-October in select marketsTo learn more about the COUGAR MX600 RGB chassis, please visit https://cougargaming.com/products/cases/mx600-rgb/