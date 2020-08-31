Introducing the EVGA XR1 Capture Device

EVGA introduces the EVGA XR1 Capture Device allows you to share the world with 4K HDR Pass Through Mode - Record at 1080P/60FPS while you game at 4K/60FPS with HDR. Also features an Advanced Pass Through Mode that allows you to switch to 144Hz refresh rate + HDR with the press of a button.
The EVGA XR1 Capture Device is plug and play which you dont need to disconnect or disable to get the full capabilities of your primary display. The XR1 is perfect for advanced streamers allowing you to connect cameras for multi-angle broadcast. It comes with addressable RGB LEDs that show audio levels or change colours to fit your gaming setup. It also sports a built-in Audio Mixer allowing users to control Mic-In volume with its built-in controls.
Certified for OBS
The EVGA XR1 is the FIRST device that is Certified for OBS. Free and open-source software for video recording and live streaming. Download and start streaming quickly and easily.
EVGA XR1 Specifications
Interface: USB 3.0 Type-C
Video Input Interface: HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected])
Audio Input Interface: HDMI
Video Bypass: HDMI (up to [email protected])
Video Resolution Input: 480p / 576p / 720p / 1080p / 1440p / [email protected]
Video Resolution Pass Through: 480p / 576p / 720p / 1080p / [email protected]
Video Resolution Advanced Pass Through: 720p / 1080p / [email protected]
Encode Resolution: Up to 1080p @ 60fps
Encode Format: RAW
Dimension: 130mm x 86.4mm x 32.95mm w/ Control Dial /130mm x 86.4mm x 24.15mm w/o Control Dial
Weight: 159g
Key Features
[email protected] Video Capture
[email protected] HDR Advanced Pass Through
[email protected] HDR Pass Through
Built-in Audio Mixer via Control Dial
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA XR1 Capture Device is now available at EVGA.com and Amazon for $169.99. Learn more about the EVGA XR1 Capture Device at EVGA.com
Test out the EVGA XR1 for your chance to have one for Free! Learn more about the EVGA XR1 promo at EVGA.com