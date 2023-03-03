Introducing the Fractal Creator Program

Fractal is today announcing the official launch of the Fractal Creator Program. Originally started on Twitch in September 2021 as a series of channel sponsorships, partnerships have since been established with over 130 streamers that drive the gaming experience toward a more immersive, rewarding and enjoyable environment.
Members of the program create a variety of content for a global audience, ranging from immersive gameplay to engaging travel streams. They gain early access to Fractal Design products, are invited to participate in marketing campaigns and become brand ambassadors to communicate the vision of a reimagined gaming space.
With innovative products like PC cases Fractal North and Fractal Torrent, Fractal Design has set out to transform the gaming station through a unique combination of Scandinavian design and uncompromising performance. By collaborating directly with content creators and their communities, the program has become a key vehicle in gaining valuable feedback directly from the gaming community and showcasing Fractals vision.
The positive response from content creators and their communities has now led Fractal to continue growing the program, with a plan to scale up activities as well as onboard additional channels.
Learn more about the Fractal Creator Program here.