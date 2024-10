Introducing the MONTECH TITAN PLA Power Supply Unit

MONTECH TITAN PLA at COMPUTEX 2024



The MONTECH TITAN PLA aligns with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, including a 12V-2x6 cable for enhanced safety, efficiency, and future-proof performance. Whether you're building a gaming powerhouse or a professional workstation, this power supply provides next-generation power with:- Peak Wattage Support: Up to 2x the PSU’s total wattage- Peak GPU Wattage Support: Up to 3x the GPU’s wattage- Hold-Up Time: Above 21ms for uninterrupted performanceMaximize energy savings and minimize waste with 90% efficiency, validated by 80 PLUS and Cybenetics Platinum certifications. The TITAN PLA powers your system efficiently without compromising performance, giving you a greener and more powerful PC.Enjoy quiet, uninterrupted performance with the 135mm ultra-quiet FDB fan. Thanks to Zero Fan Mode, the fan stays off under low loads (15-20%), delivering silent operation during everyday tasks. The MONTECH TITAN PLA is Cybenetics LAMBDA A+ certified, ensuring premium acoustic performance for all workloads.Designed with luxurious embossed cables, the TITAN PLA offers an unmatched texture and flexibility. These cables are 63% softer and 0.6mm thinner than standard ones, with 39% higher density, ensuring safer and more efficient power transfer while enhancing cable management.The TITAN PLA ensures industrial-grade safety with OPP, OVP, UVP, SCP, OCP, and OTP protections. Backed by a 10-year warranty, it guarantees reliability and peace of mind for the long haul.This release marks the first-ever collaboration between MONTECH and Seasonic , combining expertise to create something truly exceptional. After 18 months of careful planning, in-depth discussions, and rigorous trials, the TITAN PLA power supply was born — delivering premium performance, reliability, and innovation.The MONTECH TITAN PLA will be available for purchase on October 25, 2024 (Pacific Time). See pricing below.TITAN PLA 750W: US$159TITAN PLA 850W: US$179TITAN PLA 1000W: US$199TITAN PLA 1200W: US$229