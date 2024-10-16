Introducing the MONTECH TITAN PLA Power Supply Unit

MONTECH introduces the TITAN PLA Series, a premium platinum-rated power supply unit developed in exclusive collaboration with Seasonic. First seen at COMPUTEX 2024, The TITAN PLA Series is designed to deliver top-tier performance, unmatched efficiency, and rock-solid reliability.
Next-Gen Power Built for ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 Standards
The MONTECH TITAN PLA aligns with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, including a 12V-2x6 cable for enhanced safety, efficiency, and future-proof performance. Whether you're building a gaming powerhouse or a professional workstation, this power supply provides next-generation power with:
- Peak Wattage Support: Up to 2x the PSUs total wattage
- Peak GPU Wattage Support: Up to 3x the GPUs wattage
- Hold-Up Time: Above 21ms for uninterrupted performance
90% Efficiency: 80 PLUS & Cybenetics Platinum Certified
Maximize energy savings and minimize waste with 90% efficiency, validated by 80 PLUS and Cybenetics Platinum certifications. The TITAN PLA powers your system efficiently without compromising performance, giving you a greener and more powerful PC.
Silent Operation with Cybenetics A+ Certification
Enjoy quiet, uninterrupted performance with the 135mm ultra-quiet FDB fan. Thanks to Zero Fan Mode, the fan stays off under low loads (15-20%), delivering silent operation during everyday tasks. The MONTECH TITAN PLA is Cybenetics LAMBDA A+ certified, ensuring premium acoustic performance for all workloads.
Premium Build with Ultra-Soft Embossed Cables
Designed with luxurious embossed cables, the TITAN PLA offers an unmatched texture and flexibility. These cables are 63% softer and 0.6mm thinner than standard ones, with 39% higher density, ensuring safer and more efficient power transfer while enhancing cable management.
Ultimate Protection with a 10-Year Warranty
The TITAN PLA ensures industrial-grade safety with OPP, OVP, UVP, SCP, OCP, and OTP protections. Backed by a 10-year warranty, it guarantees reliability and peace of mind for the long haul.
MONTECH X Seasonic
This release marks the first-ever collaboration between MONTECH and Seasonic, combining expertise to create something truly exceptional. After 18 months of careful planning, in-depth discussions, and rigorous trials, the TITAN PLA power supply was born delivering premium performance, reliability, and innovation.
Release Date and Pricing
The MONTECH TITAN PLA will be available for purchase on October 25, 2024 (Pacific Time). See pricing below.
TITAN PLA 750W: US$159
TITAN PLA 850W: US$179
TITAN PLA 1000W: US$199
TITAN PLA 1200W: US$229