Introducing the NZXT Capsule Streaming Microphone

NZXT Capsule Microphone Features

Captures your voice and nothing else. No keyboard clacking, no dog barking. Just vocal clarity.Gain is set to an optimal 50% right out of the box. Try it out and adjust from there.Best-in-class 24-bit/96kHz resolution guarantees excellent sound quality.Hear yourself in real time to ensure you sound great even when the game volume is cranked up.Metal material ensures Capsule is ready for the long haul.Built-in shock resistance dampens vibrations to eliminate noise transfer.The NZXT Capsule microphone and boom is now available at NZXT.com and at partner resellers worldwide. The NZXT Capsule streaming microphone sells for $129.99 MSRP while the NZXT Capsule Boom Arm sells for $99.99 MSRP.