Introducing the NZXT Capsule Streaming Microphone

NZXT introduces the Capsule gaming microphone for streaming a no-fuss microphone that looks great and sounds great. The NZXT Capsule is a plug-and-play microphone making it easy to set up even for novice game streamers. The NZXT Capsule microphone uses one cardioid polar pattern which is perfect for only picking up your voice in the presence of background noise.
NZXT designed the grill of the Capsule microphone to make it easy for users to identify the best position to speak into. The gain and sidetone knob allow you to adjust your volume output and monitor your vocal quality so you can be the master of your sound in your game or stream. The microphone has an internal pop filter so theres no need to install one before use. The NZXT Capsule is available in black and black/white colours to fit and complement most streaming setups.
NZXT Capsule Microphone FeaturesCardioid Polar Pattern
Captures your voice and nothing else. No keyboard clacking, no dog barking. Just vocal clarity.
Preconfigured Gain Level
Gain is set to an optimal 50% right out of the box. Try it out and adjust from there.
High-quality Audio
Best-in-class 24-bit/96kHz resolution guarantees excellent sound quality.
Low-latency Mic Monitoring
Hear yourself in real time to ensure you sound great even when the game volume is cranked up.
Durable Construction
Metal material ensures Capsule is ready for the long haul.
Internal Shock Mount
Built-in shock resistance dampens vibrations to eliminate noise transfer.
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT Capsule microphone and boom is now available at NZXT.com and at partner resellers worldwide. The NZXT Capsule streaming microphone sells for $129.99 MSRP while the NZXT Capsule Boom Arm sells for $99.99 MSRP.