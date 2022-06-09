Introducing the NZXT High-Performance Thermal Paste

NZXT Thermal Paste Tech Specs

Tube Sizes: 3g and 15g

Material(s): Zinc oxide, Liquid polymer, and Aluminium

Thermal Conductivity: 6.3 W/m-k

Viscosity: 35~220*10³ mPa.s

Specific Gravity: 3.5 g/cc

Electrically Conductive: No

Shelf life: 3 years

The NZXT High-Performance Thermal Paste is now available on NZXT.com for $9.99 (3g) and $19.99 (15g).