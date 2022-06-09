Introducing the NZXT High-Performance Thermal Paste

NZXT introduces the NZXT High-Performance Thermal Paste thermal compound that combines thermal conductivity, easy application, and long-term stability to ensure maximum heat transfer when cooling any build. It is non-electrically conductive and non-curing to prevent short-circuiting while providing easy application allowing builders to install CPU coolers immediately.
The NZXT High-Performance Thermal Paste offers excellent thermal conductivity of 6.3 W/mk. It is easy to apply and clean, NZXT bundles a pad of alcohol wipe in every tube of thermal paste. It is ideal for CPU and GPU application and is available in 3g and 14g tubes.
NZXT Thermal Paste Tech Specs
Tube Sizes: 3g and 15g
Material(s): Zinc oxide, Liquid polymer, and Aluminium
Thermal Conductivity: 6.3 W/m-k
Viscosity: 35~220*10³ mPa.s
Specific Gravity: 3.5 g/cc
Electrically Conductive: No
Shelf life: 3 years
Pricing and Availability
The NZXT High-Performance Thermal Paste is now available on NZXT.com for $9.99 (3g) and $19.99 (15g).