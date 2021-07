InWin 309 Gaming Edition Chassis Unveiled with Built-In Games

Installation Guide





The InWin 309 Gaming Edition chassis can support up to 7 120mm fan and supports different liquid cooling configurations including two 360mm radiators and one 120mm mounting at the rear. The power supply bay is located on top to increase internal airflow and have heat dissipation to exhaust upward. The InWin 309 Gaming Edition uses a tool-free design with a tempered glass side panel. Its front I/O includes a high-speed USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port and buttons for RGB and fan control.InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the InWin 309 Gaming Edition chassis at InWin