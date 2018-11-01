InWin 309 Gaming Edition Chassis Unveiled with Built-In Games

InWin introduces the upgraded 309 Gaming Edition chassis, maintaining the ATX mid-tower chassis size with E-ATX motherboard support. The InWin 309 Gaming Edition sports 144 LEDs on the front panel with three built-in classic games and matching joysticks for users to game with the chassis. Built-in games include MAGI JUMP, RACING, and BLOX.
The InWin 309 Gaming Edition chassis uses the upgraded version of the InWin GLOW X software with 8 preset lighting effects. The gaming chassis is equipped with a microphone for interactive lighting effects based on sound input such as voice and music. The dynamic lighting function of the front LED display panel is increased to 40 template designs allowing users to add more creative presets and LED designs. The InWin 309 Gaming Edition comes with four pre-installed Saturn ASN120 fans.
The InWin 309 Gaming Edition chassis can support up to 7 120mm fan and supports different liquid cooling configurations including two 360mm radiators and one 120mm mounting at the rear. The power supply bay is located on top to increase internal airflow and have heat dissipation to exhaust upward. The InWin 309 Gaming Edition uses a tool-free design with a tempered glass side panel. Its front I/O includes a high-speed USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port and buttons for RGB and fan control.
InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the InWin 309 Gaming Edition chassis at InWin.